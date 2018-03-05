Dean of Diplomatic Corps tour of duty ends: Dumbuthsena returning to Zimbabwe

March 5, 2018

Thandiwe Dumbuthsena, a Zimbabwean diplomat in Malawi, who has also served as Dean of Diplomatic Corps for 14 years, is expected to leave Malawi this month at the end of her tour of duty.

Thandiwe Dumbutshena : Returning to Zimbabwe

Dummbuthsena, has been Zimbabwe’s diplomat (not High Commissioner as the title is referred to envoys in the Commonwealth), since 2004.

Malawi government has arranged an end of tour event for the Zimbabwean diplomat, according to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesman Rejoice Chaponda Shumba.

Harare is expected to send the new envoy to Lilongwe.

