Dedza-based teacher Kaphamtengo celebrates his fulfilled prophecy

In a typical case of a Samaritan who returned to Jesus Christ to glorify God for a healing to his leprosy, a Dedza-based teacher, Mark Kaphamtengo, has taken to the social media, Facebook, to celebrate his fulfilled prophecy.

Kaphamtengo has also thanked Prophet Amos Kambale, who founded and leads Life International Church in Lilongwe, for praying for him and making a prophesy that came to pass.

The teacher lost his job at one of the private school he was teaching in the district, a development that negatively impacted on the social and economic livelihood of his family.

Unable to cope with the hardships that came with the job loss of her husband, the wife deserted him.

Kaphamtengo, in his Facebook tagged to Kambale, narrates how hard his life had become following the loss of the job and departure of his professed life partner.

“I searched for jobs but to no avail. I remember one time few years ago, I submitted my CV to one the renowned schools and they invited me to go and start work, but when I went there, the school management changed their decision. My life become a living hell with no job, business and family,” reads the post.

He says it is at this point that he learnt of Prophet Kambale through his Facebook page. Kaphamtengo said he later congregated with the church early 2021.

“As he was ministering that Sunday, I felt like an open book since everything that the man of God ministered that day reflected my own life story. Then during the prophecy time, Prophet Kambale approached me and started prophesying everything about my life, which I never told anyone before. In fact, that was my first Sunday to visit his church. He prophesied about my family apart and the place, which I applied for a job and rejected me last minute,” adds Kaphamtengo.

He says Kambale challenged that three months would not pass without him getting a job. He seemingly overjoyed Kaphamtengo says jst as the man of God prophesied, he testifies that he has indeed gotten a job.

“Indeed Prophet Kambale is a man of God called to help the nation. With the anointing, which the Prophet bestowed upon me that Sunday, I went back home energized and my life turned around. People who forgot me started to call me and gave me contracts, which I was able to find money to feed myself daily and the school, which rejected me years back called me to start work without going through any formal interviews but on a good financial terms,” he brags.

“I thank the God of Prophet Kambale, God used him to deliver my prophesy and through His prophesy God backed himself for my good. Glory to God!” thus he ends his post.

Recently, Prophet Kambale courted controversy when he declared that the Covid-19 vaccine the Malawi Government had procured through the Ministry of Health was unsafe and a threat to the people.

Kambale – who is the founder and overseer of one of the fastest Pentecostal churches in Malawi – based his argument on the fact that the vaccine was produced in December before the second variant of Covid-19 had emerged.

And barely days after he had instructed his followers to take a backseat in the administration of the vaccine, a dozen European countries suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that blood clots had developed in small numbers of vaccinated patients.

Prophet Kambale felt vindicated in his prophecy. This is not the first time for this Prophet to court a controversy.

In 2018, he attracted the public attention after a woman claimed that she had been cured from HIV and Aids after he prayed for her.

This was after the Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) had cleared a woman – Zelipa Jafali – of HIV-positive status, months after Ntcheu DHO diagnosed her with the virus and recommended her for anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

Jafali had tested HIV positive at Kasinje Health Centre in Ntcheu around July 2017 and had been on ART until February 2018 when the Lilongwe DHO scrapped her off the list of recipients of the life-prolonging drugs.

The woman continues to enjoy good health to date.

Kambale claims he is a spiritual son of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe.

