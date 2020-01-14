Dedza border to wear a new face, says Minister Bagus

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Salim Bagus has announced plans to rebuild Dedza Border Post following complaints by travelers and the business community over its dilapidated state.

Bagus made the announcement during his visit together with Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma to the facility on Monday.

Speaking in an interview, Bagus expressed dismay at the poor infrastructure currently being used.

He said the situation was painting a bad picture of Malawi to travelers and business people who use the border.

“As government, we appreciate that performance of the economy is dependent on our borders and how quickly we process vehicles and goods that are being exported and imported. So, government is going to construct a one-stop border post here.

“Currently, the designs have been completed and the documents are with the Buildings Section which will submit the plans to World Bank for approval and then probably by early May this year (2020) construction will start,” Bagus said.

“The new one-stop border post will resolve challenges being faced because there will be a shade for bus inspection, another for cargo inspection, another for passengers and space for truck parking.

“We will also re-do the road that connects the border to the M1 road,” the minister added.

Bagus, therefore, hailed the corroboration with Mozambican counterparts in the revamping of border posts, saying currently they are working together in the construction of three other border posts at Mloza, Mangochi and Mwanza.

Speaking in a separate interview, Transport and Public Works Minister, Ralph Jooma said importers and exporters have been complaining that Dedza Border Post is in poor condition, especially during the rainy season.

“The situation is really pathetic here at Dedza Border Station, but officials from Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have assured us they will come up with temporary measures as we await the project to start in May.

“We have a project in the ministry funded by the World Bank and although we had some problems with our Mozambican counterparts, those issues have been resolved and in May, I can assure you that construction works will start here at Dedza Border Post,” Juma said.

