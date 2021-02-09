Dedza District Covid-19 Relief Support donates medical supplies

Dedza District Covid-19 Relief Support (DDCRS) has handed over medical supplies and equipment costing over K 2 million to Dedza District Hospital to assist in the fight against the Covid-19 in the district.

The Group donated two 10.2 kgs Oxygen filled Cylinders ,flow meters, disposable face masks, Nasal prongs for adults, adjustable drip stands ,medicines among others.

Speaking in an interview , the chairperson of DDCRS, Washington Kaimvi said they are a group of well wishers mostly who originally come from Dedza District or are married to people from Dedza district and other well wishers .

“This Group started two weeks ago and we have been mobilising resources from our membership, on January 5, 2021, we had sourced about K4.4 million out of which we procured various items for the district hospital to assist managing the cases of Covid-19.

“The objective of this group is to mobilise resources and channel them to Dedza. We want to make this group a permanent grouping so that we look into social economic development issues affecting people living in Dedza.

“We want to reduce the number of Covid-19 deaths as well as infection rate. We want to embark on an initiative on sensitisation of communities through the Media so that we assist the communities to prevent the disease,” he said.

Dedza District Acting Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Misha Stande said the items received are very crucial because most of the things they are using in fight against Covid-19 apart from equipment which need maintenance are perishables.

She said one thing that was mostly lacking in the country was oxygen and its cylinders and their regulators the group has provided they would be able to administer oxygen to the patients properly.

“The hospital had only four oxygen cylinders and two regulators since others were broken and to fill that gap we were using Oxygen concentrators which might not be able to concentrate the air that we are breathing into hundred percent like the cylinders,” Stande said.

Dedza which has a population of about 850,000 has recorded 377 Covid-19 cases with 67 active cases and five deaths.

Stande said of the five deaths three of them occurred at home as such she said people who have a better understanding of messages of Covid-19 should make sure that these messages reach everywhere with understanding.

“People are not coming for Covid-19 test because they are afraid of being discriminated against and if these messages reach them this will stop and more people will be coming for testing.

“People are coming in critical conditions or pronounced dead upon arrival because they did not come early for treatment,” she said.

So far Dedza has established three Covid-19 testing centres.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!