Dedza student win Old Mutual mathematics olympiad competition

Dedza Secondary School has emerged as the best school in the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad 2019/2020 competition in which 139 schools across Malawi participated.

In the competition, Dedza Secondary School student, Jones Chinguwo, also emerged as the best student.

The school and Chinguwo received befitting rewards at a colourful prize presentation ceremony held at Mzuzu University.

The Marketing and Corporate affairs Manager at Old Mutual Malawi Limited, Patience Chatsika, told Nyasa Times that the company reintroduced the mathematics olympiad six years ago to encourage secondary school students to excel in mathematics and bust the myth that this is a difficult subject.

“We believe in nurturing future leaders by discovering, encouraging and challenging mathematically gifted young people in Malawi to participate in the annual Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad.

“This directly encourages secondary school students to develop a passion for mathematics as a catalyst to many disciplines key to developing the nation.

“The competition is also assisting in encouraging networking among mathematics teachers in secondary schools,” said Chatsika.

According to Chatsika, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited invested Sixteen million five hundred Malawi kwacha in the 2019/2020 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad competition held under the theme; “Inspired”.

She added that the mathematics olympiad continues to excite and encourage the participating students.

“Last year, top three winners participated in the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad in Cape Town in the Republic of South Africa where Malawian learners had the opportunity to compete with other mathematicians from across Africa where they managed to scoop a bronze medal,” Chatsika said.

Other winners in the 2019/2020 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad competition are Abdul-Rahman Hussein from Nkhatabay Secondary School and Chisomo Nanthowa from Robert Blake Secondary School who scooped the second and third position respectively.

Apparently, Nkhatabay Secondary School and Robert Blake Secondary School also took the second and third position respectively in the schools category.

Chatsika further said that since its inception, the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad continues to provide a platform for participants to discover their passion for mathematics and get motivated to pursue various career paths.

She said the competition also hosts a cohort of prominent personalities and role models such as Ubuntu Network Chief Executive Officer Dr Matthews Mtumbuka and Group CEO for Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Edith Jiya, who appreciate and acknowledge the positive impact their experiences with the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad has had on their careers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :