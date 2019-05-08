Deguzman succumbs to pressure, apologizes for ‘tribalist’ remarks

UTM Party sympathizer, Deguzman Kaminjolo, whose post on Facebook generated mixed reactions when he described members of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as mere “ancestral spirits’ dancers and farmers”, says he has withdrawn the remarks citing “consultations and advice from family and friends from across the political divide.”

Kaminjolo, a journalist turned PR specialist, wrote on Facebook that he had also apologized to the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO).

CHEFO had taken offense with Kaminjolo’s remarks, forcing them to hold a presser in the capital Lilongwe in which they demanded an apology from Kaminjolo within 48 hours.

According to Kaminjolo, he had a “frank” and “convivial” discussion with Richard Mdyetseni–CHEFO secretary general–where he outlined the sensitivity of the remarks considering the present political weather.

“On my part, I acknowledged the ill timing of such a remark, but explained to him there was no malice or intentional ridicule intended for the Chewa Tribe, their cultural beliefs, or the farmers in Malawi.

“None the less, the remarks were uttered, and I take full responsibility and retract without any conditions,” posted Kaminjolo on Facebook.

He urged politicians not to leverage on the remarks by associating them with UTM leader Saulos Chilima, UTM or any party.

Kaminjolo insisted he was not a member of UTM.

“I have never held a position even at the lowest level. My association with UTM is merely as every Jim and Jack potential voter,” he said.

He also said his stance was sincere.

“It hasn’t been forced or coerced, as such I urge everyone who might have aligned with me over the issue to stop antagonizing on social media, members of CHEFO.

“I have noted with regret acrimonious innuendos against Mr. Chikumbutso Mtumodzi. Chikumbutso is my friend from long time ago and no matter the circumstances we will never become enemies. We spoke out our differences last night and decided our friendship is more important than our political differences,” wrote Kaminjolo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :