Despite internal differences, MCP unanimously agree on Chakwera: He is the torchbearer  

With internal twist and turns as the party heads to its convention this weekend, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) appear to have one message that unites everyone in the party: President Lazarus Chakwera has universal support and he will go unopposed at the convention.

Addressing the press conference at the National Party Headquarters the party publicity secretary, Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma said on the position of President, current president will go unopposed because no one in the party has expressed interest to challenge him.

“No one has collected the forms for that position so far. This demonstrates the level of trust and endorsement that our president is enjoying in the party. He is going to be our torchbearer,” he said.

He added that on the position of First Vice President, there are: Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Gotani Hara, Kezzie Msukwa, Moses Kunkuyu and Ahamad Dassu.

However, some of the people that have not been accredited include Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, who was vying for the position of First Vice President, Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma who was vying for the position of Secretary General and Esther Mcheka Chilenje just to mention a few.

However, the High Court has ruled that the party does not have the power to bar people from contesting. To mean, every person who expressed interest will be allowed to contest.

The convention is set to be held from 7 to 10th August, 2024.

