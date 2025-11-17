Digital Explosion or Digital Illusion? Mobile Money Hits 20 Million but Usage Crumbles

Malawi’s digital finance sector has reached a major milestone after mobile money subscriptions exceeded 20 million for the first time, marking a significant expansion in the country’s payment ecosystem and signalling growing confidence in mobile-based financial services.

According to the Reserve Bank of Malawi’s National Payments System Report for the second quarter of 2025, the number of registered users rose to 20.1 million as of June 30, up from 17.6 million in March.

The 13.95 percent surge in a single quarter underscores sustained demand for digital payment channels and highlights the rapid scale at which mobile money continues to penetrate both urban and rural markets.

The central bank’s data also shows progress toward narrowing the gender gap, with female subscribers rising from 41.85 percent in March to 44.69 percent by June.

This shift reduced the gender gap from 16.29 percent to 10.62 percent within one quarter. The Reserve Bank notes that although this improvement is encouraging, women still lag behind in usage despite representing a larger share of Malawi’s population. It says financial inclusion strategies targeting women will continue to be prioritised to ensure long-term growth in the digital finance sector.

Despite the increase in registrations, the report reveals a worrying decline in actual usage, suggesting that a large share of customers remain inactive or under-active. The 90-day activity rate fell from 56.32 percent to 52.14 percent, while the 30-day activity rate dropped from 43.47 percent to 40.46 percent.

This indicates that while more Malawians are signing up, fewer are transacting regularly, raising concerns about affordability constraints, erratic connectivity, rising levels of fraud, or limited value propositions for low-income users.

The mobile money agent network also expanded significantly, with registered agents increasing by 19.94 percent to 656,276 and active agents rising by 22.23 percent to 412,862. However, only 27.9 percent of the country’s agents operate in rural areas, and less than half of those are consistently active. This mismatch continues to constrain financial inclusion in areas where digital finance adoption could create the most economic impact, particularly in agriculture, micro-enterprise, and informal trade.

The growth in subscriptions, if matched with sustained usage, could transform how Malawians access financial services. It has the potential to increase the speed and security of business transactions, reduce cash-handling risks, expand customer bases for SMEs, and support government initiatives such as digital payments for social protection transfers. The private sector stands to benefit from a more digitised economy that enables easier customer onboarding, improved credit assessment through transaction histories, and lower operational costs associated with cash-based systems.

However, the declining activity rates highlight a digital economy that is expanding in size but struggling with depth. Financial inclusion advocates warn that millions of dormant accounts could weaken the business case for scaling up digital finance infrastructure. At the same time, mobile money operators face rising operational risks due to fraud, scams, and connectivity disruptions—factors that continue to erode user trust.

Consumers Association of Malawi Executive Director John Kapito said the figures point to progress, but equally reveal vulnerabilities that need immediate attention. He said the digital financial space remains exposed to fraud and poor connectivity, and called for stronger safeguards to ensure that systems are robust and trustworthy.

Overall, the latest figures present a mixed but promising outlook for Malawi’s digital economy. The surge past 20 million subscribers reflects expanding market potential and growing public appetite for mobile-based financial tools. Yet the declining activity levels and persistent rural gaps show that the sector must address trust, access, and usability challenges before Malawi can fully leverage mobile money as a driver of business growth and economic transformation.

