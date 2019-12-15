Disgruntled passenger drives off minibus over crew delays

Malawi police in Dedza are struggling to find a better criminal charge for a passenger who on Friday started off a minibus after accusing the driver and conductor of delaying to start off the trip.

The passenger, Joseph Fake, 33, accused the minibus crew of keeping passengers for so long at Chimbiya in Dedza.

Dedza police deputy public relations officer Casim Manda said the suspect drove off the vehicle without authority from the minibus driver or conductor.

The minibus, registration number DZ 8178 belongs to Tawope Amene Alibe Investment.

Manda said Fake was coming from Lilongwe going to Tsangano in Ncheu where he was o repair a vehicle.

“The minibus he had boarded in Lilongwe turned back at Linthipe 1 trading centre and he boarded the minibus in question which was being driven by Austin Kalulu at 2pm.

The driver left the keys on the ignition and went away looking for passengers to fill the minibus. Foke horned the driver and his conductor four times, to tell them they needed to start off but the crew ignored him,” said Manda.

Manda said Fake was irritated and felt provoked so he started off the car with seven passengers on board and managed to drop off the passengers on the way.

At Kalinyeke, Manda said, after dropping off a passenger, another minibus blocked his way as he was about to start off.

Kalulu and his conductor alighted from the other minibus and took Fake to Dedza police station.

Fake hails from Kavala village in Chief Samala’s area in Balaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :