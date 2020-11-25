DJ Tira bringing full set to Malawi, says Entertainers Promotions

Entertainers Promotions have said South African entertainer DJ Tira is not coming alone to spin on desks but will bring his full band set for the Black and Gold event on December 4 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Chief Executive Officer Tonderai Jai Banda disclosed preparations going on well and the DJ Tira and crew are also ready.

“By the way DJ Tira is not coming alone; he is coming with a full set, the girls that dance, the DJ, the drummer, bass guitarist. They are coming five of them, he is not coming alone and that makes it interesting, very interesting performance. A full DJ set.”

Among artists who have been billed to perform include Dr Patience Namadingo, Lucius Banda, Dj Nathan Tunes and Tuno.

Banda said fans should expect fireworks as it is a comeback for EP on a standalone note. “You know how we do it we are always changing our set ups. They should expect something big.”

Apart from being a Black and Gold event it is also Banda’s birthday and they will make it a double celebration.

“There is something big behind the theme Black and Gold, I’m yet to unveil it and we will announce shortly,” Band disclosed.

Addressing the influx of events being announced this festive season which will lead to uncertainty for people on which one to attend and the cost on business for the organisers, Banda said they are not worried with that the influx of events impact have an effect on their own.

Tonderai Jai Banda has dispelled having frustrations saying it is normal considering this is a festive season and people want to have a good time.

Banda explained the COVID-19 pandemic led to people not having entertainment events. “There have been no events for a long period of time so its normal and its good to have a lot of events going on.

He said tickets have now been put on the market and they are now available at Chitawira Puma, Kanjedza Total, Nitel Office and Area 47 Epic Liquor store in Lilongwe.

