DNA set to drop four tracks before Christmas

Malawi’s Afro Pop artist Daniel Kaliwo populary known as DNA of ‘Mukandipepesele’ hit is set to release four latest songs which will be out before Christmas period.

The 25-year-old star told Nyasa Times that he has decided to drop the new singles which are titled ‘Ndilongosole’, ‘Ndichimwa’, ‘Ukakhala Uzindisowa’ and ‘Abambo Anga’ in order to give a feel of new music to his fans after taking a long break without releasing latest pieces of music.

The former Blantyre-based singer who relocated to Area 23 in Lilongwe said he was planning to come up with the four songs early next year but has failed hold the shows due to pressure of demand.

“Malawians had a lot of expectations of what is coming next from me after enjoying my previous tracks and they were asking for my new music almost everyday, so I thought it wise to respect them by releasing these singles because they are the ones who made me to be where I am today,” said DNA.

According to the musician who hails from Kapichi village T/A Kapichi in Thyolo has promised to release a full album in April 2018 which will have morethan 12 songs.

“It will be a hot album and people should expect nothing but good and matured music because I gave myself enough time preparing for this project,” said the ‘Ndakulira Denje’ star

