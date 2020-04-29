Doctor Gunda becomes fourth Malawi citizen to die with Covid-19 in UK

April 29, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 11 Comments

Manchester-based Malawian general medical practitioner (GP) Austin Gunda  has sadly died with coronavirus (Covid-19), becoming the fourth Malawian to pass away from the virus in the UK.

Gunda: Succumbs to Covid-19

Gunda died in hospital after contracting coronavirus, a family member confirmed.

He was key member in Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) which is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom.

A Mahecas member described the ‘immeasurable pain’ of losing their colleague.

“It is with a very heavy heart to learn the sad loss of Dr Austin Gunda,

‘This is a tragic loss to all his family, friends, colleagues and patients. The pain is immeasurable,” he said.

Malawi community in UK recently lost  Grant aging who was working as a mental nurse in NHS after contracting COVID-19.

He was based in Bolton after moving from Manchester.

Already, the Malawi community in UK has lost other two to COVID-19.

Former volleyball star Best Nkhoma, succumbed to the disease in London where he was living.

Nkhoma was born in 1965 and is survived by a wife and five children.

First Covid-19 casualty from Malawi community was nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze, in mid 40’s, who was based in Birmingham in England’s Midlands and was working for a care home .

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze – a renowned Malawian DJ who is training to be a nurse – said she fell ill at home before being taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield where she died.

Sazuze said his wife of 24 years, who had trained and worked at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, understood the risks of working on the front line but was happy to help people.

There a number of Malawians who has also contracted of Covid-19 in UK and some have come out openly to state that they are recuperating.

EAC
Guest
EAC

Chakwera and Chilima never said there is no corona.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sad
Guest
Sad

This is very sad.Mycondoleces to the bereaved family. Guys tell politicians not to play politics with this pandemic.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chakwerasaulosi
Guest
Chakwerasaulosi

Ask chakwera and chilima to read this .paja awiri wa akhala akutiuza kuti kulibe corona

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

Sad. MHSRIP. Amid all the xenophobia in the UK, it’s really sad that foreign health workers are dying in such large numbers so the natives can live. Here, I have in mind prime minister Boris Johnson himself who, after making a career out of talking shit about foreigners, was literally saved by them!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mmalawi
Guest
Mmalawi

Most of us here in UK we have had the symptoms and thank God we recovered , unfortunately some has lost their lives.May his Soul Rest in Peace

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wawo
Guest
Wawo

May your beautiful and kind soul rest in eternal peace.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwini muzi.
Guest
Mwini muzi.

DR Gunda who usually came home on holidays was close to Malawi by virtue of this. I last saw him in 2019 when he came home. MHSRIP.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mapopa
Guest
Mapopa

MHRP,,,,, did Chilima and Chakwera diagnised him???? Paja amakanatu anyamata amenewa

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
kheza
Guest
kheza

out of order. just send your condoles message. MHSRIP

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hutu
Guest
Hutu

MHSRIP. Chilima and Chakwera kauto there is no coronavirus

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

Oh God
MHSRIEP

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
