Doctor Gunda becomes fourth Malawi citizen to die with Covid-19 in UK

Manchester-based Malawian general medical practitioner (GP) Austin Gunda has sadly died with coronavirus (Covid-19), becoming the fourth Malawian to pass away from the virus in the UK.

Gunda died in hospital after contracting coronavirus, a family member confirmed.

He was key member in Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) which is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom.

A Mahecas member described the ‘immeasurable pain’ of losing their colleague.

“It is with a very heavy heart to learn the sad loss of Dr Austin Gunda,

‘This is a tragic loss to all his family, friends, colleagues and patients. The pain is immeasurable,” he said.

Malawi community in UK recently lost Grant aging who was working as a mental nurse in NHS after contracting COVID-19.

He was based in Bolton after moving from Manchester.

Already, the Malawi community in UK has lost other two to COVID-19.

Former volleyball star Best Nkhoma, succumbed to the disease in London where he was living.

Nkhoma was born in 1965 and is survived by a wife and five children.

First Covid-19 casualty from Malawi community was nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze, in mid 40’s, who was based in Birmingham in England’s Midlands and was working for a care home .

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze – a renowned Malawian DJ who is training to be a nurse – said she fell ill at home before being taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield where she died.

Sazuze said his wife of 24 years, who had trained and worked at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, understood the risks of working on the front line but was happy to help people.

There a number of Malawians who has also contracted of Covid-19 in UK and some have come out openly to state that they are recuperating.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!