DoDMA appeals for more land towards flood survivors’ relocation

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has appealed to chiefs and other partners in the country to identify and provide more areas suitable for relocation of flood survivors.

Principal Secretary in the department, Wilson Moleni made the remarks on Tuesday when the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller visited some flood survivors in two areas of Medrum under Chief Mulilima and Mwalija under Chief Kasisi.

Moleni hailed Chief Mulilima for identifying an area where around 50 houses are being constructed by the Islamic Relief towards some flood survivors.

He said lack of land suitable to construct houses meant for flood survivors was a major setback.

“You should be aware that every year we are talking of floods. So, we are at a point where we have to reflect that probably our houses are poorly constructed.

“But then Islamic Relief has come in to assist with the construction of the houses with raised foundation,” said Moleni.

He said it was the wish of his department to see to it that what was happening at Mulilima’s Medrum area, was replicated across the country especially in areas heavily hit by floods.

“It is quite a challenge for us to keep on addressing the same challenges every year a situation that would likely affect the country’s development.

“It is necessary for people to move to high places from the low areas. And chiefs must support the initiative by identifying pieces of land suitable for relocation,” he said.

On his part, Chief Mulilima hailed Islamic Relief for the good gesture saying his area would continue to provide support of that nature.

“As TA Mulilima we are ready to accommodate more flood survivors. If there are any out there please let them in because we have more land,” he said.

