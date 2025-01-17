Doube-faced Alex Kamangila: A Crusader Gone Rogue or a Settler of Scores?

Alex Kamangila once stood as a beacon of hope in the murky waters of Malawi’s judiciary system, a voice against corruption and malpractice that won him admiration and support. His bold allegations against judges like Ken Manda and prominent lawyers such as Wapona Kita and George Kadzipatike electrified the public. Kamangila’s bravery in exposing what he claimed were deeply entrenched judicial conspiracies positioned him as a hero of justice. But heroes can fall, and Kamangila’s trajectory has now veered disturbingly off course.

Today, Alex Kamangila has become a polarizing figure, and not for the right reasons. Instead of staying true to his original cause—fighting corruption and ensuring justice—he has devolved into what many see as a bitter opportunist using his platform to settle personal scores. His relentless Facebook rants and live streams have morphed into tirades targeting an ever-expanding list of individuals, often without a shred of evidence to support his claims. It is no longer about exposing corruption but about feeding an insatiable appetite for attention and controversy.

Let’s examine the glaring shift. Kamangila’s accusations have now extended to individuals like Triephornia Mpinganjira, Thom Mpinganjira, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the late Saulos Chilima, the late Ralph Kasambara, and lawyer Khumbo Soko. These allegations are made with little to no substantiation, leaving Malawians wondering if Kamangila’s crusade is about justice or simply defaming those who catch his ire. Each name he adds to his list of supposed “corrupt individuals” appears to serve a single purpose: to amplify his profile through sensationalism, not to hold anyone accountable.

The absence of evidence is the most damning aspect of Kamangila’s recent antics. His accusations lack the rigor and credibility that once defined his earlier work. If corruption is as rampant as he claims, why not provide the public with concrete proof? Why resort to baseless name-calling on social media instead of presenting facts that could lead to real change? This reckless approach undermines not only his credibility but also the very fight against corruption he claims to champion. It paints him as a man less interested in justice and more obsessed with tearing down those he dislikes.

Even more troubling is the pattern of targeting individuals who are either deceased or controversial figures in their own right. The late Saulos Chilima and Ralph Kasambara cannot defend themselves against Kamangila’s accusations, raising ethical questions about his methods. Similarly, figures like Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, already polarizing, seem to be easy targets for Kamangila’s unchecked aggression. These choices reek of opportunism, not integrity.

At its core, Kamangila’s behavior reflects a dangerous shift from justice to personal vendetta. By all appearances, he has allowed his personal grievances to eclipse his once-noble cause. Malawians who once looked to him for truth and accountability now see a man wielding his platform as a weapon against anyone he deems an enemy. This is not the behavior of a principled advocate but of someone who has lost his way.

If Kamangila truly wishes to regain the public’s trust and restore his reputation, he must return to the fundamentals that earned him respect in the first place. That means presenting solid evidence, focusing on systemic corruption rather than individuals, and avoiding the temptation to sensationalize. Without these changes, Kamangila risks being remembered not as a champion of justice, but as a bitter provocateur who squandered his potential for the sake of petty score-settling.

Malawi deserves better, and so does the fight against corruption. Alex Kamangila’s descent into baseless accusations and personal vendettas is not just a disappointment; it is a betrayal of the very justice he once vowed to uphold. The time has come for Malawians to demand accountability—not only from those in power but also from those who claim to fight against it. Kamangila must decide whether he will be a part of the solution or just another problem in a system crying out for integrity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!