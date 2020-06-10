‘Doubting Thomases proved wrong’: Mutharika to launch Bullets, Wanderers’ stadia construction

June 10, 2020

The construction of  stadia for domestic football powerhouses Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers  in Blantyre is expected to start this Thursday  June 11 2020 soon after President Peter Mutharika presides over the groundbreaking ceremony, government has said.

Design of the stadia project
Design of the stadia project
Design of the stadia project

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phiso  has said the works are estimated to take 104 weeks-  about two years.

“The contracts have already been signed, the contractors are already at the sites. So, we are good to go,” he said.

President Mutharika promised to build the stadia’s for the two giants last year and Treasury allocated K1.6 billion (K800 million) each in the 2019/20 National Budget..

The President will tour both sites—near Moneymen along Chikwawa Road for Bullets and Kanjedza Forest near Blantyre Teachers College for the Nomads.

Both Bullets and Wanderers officials have commended President Mutharika for fulfilling his promise and that they were pleased with the state-of-the art designs of their home grounds.

The People’sTeam chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said the country has reached  reached a stage where “ all doubters realise the fulfillment of the project”

 

Nomads general secretary Victor Maunde said the Lali Lubani Road side is thankful to the President  Mutharika and government for living up to the promise.

 

“The doubting Thomases have been proved wrong,” he said.

 

The two giants will now have a permanent home grounds.

Stanley Mdala
Guest
Stanley Mdala

Wasting taxpayers money for a stadium. Queen Elizabeth hospital and other rural hospitals have no proper facilities and medical supplies. But this useless President Mutharika can afford to build football stadia for commercial viable football clubs.
The idea that these two clubs can be given taxpayers money for propaganda and campaignpurposes beggars belief.
He has failed to revive Nsanje port of Bingu. Failed to construct Mzuzu airport and Mombela University. He is a liar.
Vote him out .He unfit for the officeof the highest level in a poor struggling economy.
Kick him out.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Khama
Guest
Khama

You really are lame or delusional to think this is worth writing. Nyasatimes you can do better than this. Only yesterday people were seriously injured and you have the guts to report on something which is purportedly on the drawing board? People are dying and you just follow the bandwagon of cheap political propaganda?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wa Nick
Guest
Wa Nick

Kicks of a dying horse.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi walero
Guest
Malawi walero

Ndinu amene tizikakuonani ku ma stand mukuchemerera ma team anu. Mlungu simunthu mwina ana anuwo nkutheka wina mlingu adzamdalitsa nkukhala football player wa omodzi mwa ma team amenewa. Nde poti munthu ndichoncho. Nthawi ya Bingu anthu amakana chomodzimodzi nde itamangidwa stadium pano akuombera mmanja ali kuchemerera mpira momwemo🙈🐒🐒

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

We have a ”big stone” for Mombela University, why cant we start foundation before these two project.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Why is an acting and lame duck president committing the next administration to expensive and useless projects which he knows he will not open?

Dementia perhaps?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kennedy
Guest
Kennedy

Total madness, dpp is been led by an old fool indeed, where is mombera and mzuzu airport?? Empty promises till the day you exit the office? Chamba eti.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwana wa Anabanda Ku Joni
Guest
Mwana wa Anabanda Ku Joni

Don’t pull wool over people’s eyes. What if other football clubs begin to demand the same. Mr President you are trying to please a certain section of society. If this money was yours- no problem you could possibly do as you like. But hey! We hear treasury is releasing the money, so it is not your money and quite frankly we could renovate our schools or hospitals that look like unkempt graveyards with that kind of money. What is going on in Malawi?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

Wasting money building stadia instead of improving the health system.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nyansala
Guest
Nyansala

Mumange stadia musamange choti mudziwe voti ndiya Tonse alliance

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
