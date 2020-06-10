‘Doubting Thomases proved wrong’: Mutharika to launch Bullets, Wanderers’ stadia construction

The construction of stadia for domestic football powerhouses Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers in Blantyre is expected to start this Thursday June 11 2020 soon after President Peter Mutharika presides over the groundbreaking ceremony, government has said.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phiso has said the works are estimated to take 104 weeks- about two years.

“The contracts have already been signed, the contractors are already at the sites. So, we are good to go,” he said.

President Mutharika promised to build the stadia’s for the two giants last year and Treasury allocated K1.6 billion (K800 million) each in the 2019/20 National Budget..

The President will tour both sites—near Moneymen along Chikwawa Road for Bullets and Kanjedza Forest near Blantyre Teachers College for the Nomads.

Both Bullets and Wanderers officials have commended President Mutharika for fulfilling his promise and that they were pleased with the state-of-the art designs of their home grounds.

The People’sTeam chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said the country has reached reached a stage where “ all doubters realise the fulfillment of the project”

Nomads general secretary Victor Maunde said the Lali Lubani Road side is thankful to the President Mutharika and government for living up to the promise.

“The doubting Thomases have been proved wrong,” he said.

The two giants will now have a permanent home grounds.

