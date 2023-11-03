DPP abandoned Lilongwe Bridge project takes shape

Authorities have expressed excitement with the progress the contractor has made in preparation for the construction of the new Lilongwe Bridge.

The former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration abandoned the project despite the Government of Japan committing to finance the project to the tune of MK24 billion.

Apparently, the Peter Mutharika administration did not want any infrastructure project of such magnitude to be mounted in the Centre of North, as he prioritized his Lhomwe-belt districts of Thyolo, Mulanje and Phalombe.

That is why his government did everything possible to divert resources for various projects such as Jenda-Edingeni Road to unapproved development projects in the South.

On Thursday morning, senior officials from the Embassy of Japan, Roads Authority (RA), Lilongwe City Council and the Malawi Police Service inspected the project site where they expressed satisfaction with the progress made this far.

The Embassy of Japan was represented by Head of Economic Cooperation at the Embassy of Japan in Malawi, Shima Naoyuki, who assured the Government of Malawi that his government will provide uninterrupted financing to the project until its completion.

RA spokesperson Portia Kajanga said the state-of-the-art bridge will have five lanes, two sidewalks for pedestrians and a lane for cyclists.

She said demolition of the old bridge will be done on 16 November 2023.

Well-meaning Malawians have since commended the President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s administration for fulfilling his promise to construct the bridge.

