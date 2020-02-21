DPP backs indiscipline MPs, to escape punishment
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership in parliament say the party will not punish its members of parliament who are facing parliamentary disciplinary actions for violent conduct and being disorderly in the House.
Government chief whip Symon Vuwa Kaunda said the DPP legislators, who include two cabinet ministers did nothing wrong in parliament to deserve the disciplinary actions.
Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara on Thursday sent out of the House MP Daudi Chikwanje and deputy minister of Transport and Public Works Charles Mchacha for indiscipline during the heated electoral reform bills hair raising debate.
Minister of Sports and Youth Francis Phisso and MP Sameer Suleman faces the parliamentary service committee for attacking and manhandling sergeant at arms and other parliamentary staff.
But Kaunda said he did not see where the DPP members of parliament went wrong.
“We don’t know what crime they have committed. Maybe we need to look at the video replay,” he said.
The DPP has received condemnation from some quarters of the society for the unbecoming behavior of its members of parliament.
