DPP cadets assault case adjourns as suspects want to attend party convention

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has adjourned until July 31 a case involving seven ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who assaulted 13 fellow vendors at Lilongwe flea market to allow them attend a party convention in Blantyre.

Resident magistrate Violet Chipawo granted the vendors the adjournment after their lawyer Oscar’s Thaulo made the application in writing.

Thaulo was not present in court to make the application.

But Chipawo said she could not go ahead with the case when the suspects would be attending a party convention.

The DPP holds its convention from July 1 to 3 at Comes hall in Blantyre.

The suspects are alleged to have beaten up their fellow vendors over differences of market fees.

The victims sustained injuries of various degrees and some of them were admitted to Bwaila District Hospital.

