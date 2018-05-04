DPP cadets block Kaliati at Parliament accusing her of backing Chilima-for-president movement: Masangwi, Mchacha trade barbs

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Friday blocked member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati from going to parliament to attend State opening for budget session by President Peter Mutharika, accusing her of supposing Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

The irate youth cadets led DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha, confiscated keys of Kaliati vehicle and blocked her at the gates of the National Assembly.

Nyasa Times correspondent witnessed Kaliati being turned back by DPP youth cadets, some brandishing knives.

Kaliati is also director of women in DPP sought for police help to usher her in Parliament.

The DPP youth cadets challenged Kaliati that “nothing will happen to us.”

The youth militia were also hunting to humiliate for other DPP legislators backing Chilima-for-President crusade that is gaining support and possibly turn into a movement within the rank and file of the party.

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika openly thrusts Vice President Saulos Chilima towards a presidential run under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika—who is her brother in-law— a proposal which has been backed by some members of the party including legislators Bon Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and Allan Ngumuya.

Callista openly said her in-law President Mutharika is “aged”; hence, Malawians should not give him their vote and install Chilima as President instead.

However, Masangwi confronted Mchacha and warned him against unleashing violence against the voice of reason.

“This is bad politics… don’t kill democracy,” he charged.

When contacted Masangwi confirmed that indeed Kaliati was blocked and had her vehicle keys confiscated by cadets while insulting her in presence of Police for supporting Chilima camp.

“I was blocked on the gate, there’s a list of the people to enter and not even police told me not to enter they kept me waiting, had to turn back but luckily I saw VP convoy and I joined it and luckily I found myself in the parliament, some of my colleagues like Kalindo and others had to jump into their friends cars and disguise themselves to come to Parliament.

“The terror campaign launched by DPP should spare Parliament,” said Masangwi.

It is reported that Mchacha had paid some rough necks K50 000 each to harass those in support of Chilima.

The endorsement of Chilima has worsened the tension between the President and Vice President and divided the ruling DPP.

But Mchacha scoffed at the accusation that he is being the terror machinery, insisting the youths are only backing Mutharika as their presidential candidate for the 2019 elections. “We resolved that President Mutharika was the only centre of power, and unanimously agreed that Mutharika would be our President beyond 2019. Those who choose to ignore this will face the full wrath of the party,” he said. .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :