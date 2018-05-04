DPP cadets block Kaliati at Parliament accusing her of backing Chilima-for-president movement: Masangwi, Mchacha trade barbs

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Friday blocked member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati from going to parliament to attend State opening for budget session by President Peter Mutharika, accusing her of supposing Vice-President Saulos Chilima.
The irate youth cadets led DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha, confiscated keys of Kaliati vehicle and blocked her at the gates of the National Assembly.
Nyasa Times correspondent witnessed Kaliati being turned back by DPP youth cadets, some brandishing knives.
Kaliati is also director of women in DPP sought for police help to usher her in Parliament.
The DPP youth cadets challenged Kaliati that “nothing will happen to us.”
The youth militia were also hunting to humiliate for other DPP legislators backing Chilima-for-President crusade that is gaining support and possibly turn into a movement within the rank and file of the party.
Former First Lady Callista Mutharika openly thrusts Vice President Saulos Chilima towards a presidential run under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika—who is her brother in-law— a proposal which has been backed by some members of the party including legislators Bon Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and Allan Ngumuya.
Callista openly said her in-law President Mutharika is “aged”; hence, Malawians should not give him their vote and install Chilima as President instead.
However, Masangwi confronted Mchacha and warned him against unleashing violence against the voice of reason.
“This is bad politics… don’t kill democracy,” he charged.
But Mchacha scoffed at the accusation that he is being the terror machinery, insisting the youths are only backing Mutharika as their presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.
“We resolved that President Mutharika was the only centre of power, and unanimously agreed that Mutharika would be our President beyond 2019. Those who choose to ignore this will face the full wrath of the party,” he said.
When parliament is starting, I thought the MPs have immunity. The parliament is a protected zone. Silly Malawian leadership.
Go thee well DPP
Dpp dying a natural death Chakwera and Mia on the move
Please DPP spare us your Drama. It is clear that people do not want your granny let him go and rest. Its time new blood is ushered into power Chilima woyeee
Oooh , Bwana President appoint Mchamcha Minister responsible for Cadets.
mchacha ndi chifwamba ndipo ndizosakaikisa kupereka ndalama kwama cadets kuti azunze mayi ophoda kaliati shha shame on diphiphi mwayamba kufuna kutemana nokhanokha ,muyaluka
The Malawi Constitution allow APM to stand for another term. Chilima is only 46 years. He has to wait for 2014 or else he must form his own party like Joyce Banda. Chilima cannot win on DPP ticket. He is not connected to DPP supporters.
DPP stinks
DO’NT TELL ME PARLIAMENT IS THAT UN SAFE FOR MP’s