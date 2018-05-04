DPP cadets block Kaliati at Parliament accusing her of backing Chilima-for-president movement: Masangwi, Mchacha trade barbs

May 4, 2018 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 15 Comments

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Friday blocked member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati from going to parliament to attend State opening for budget session by President Peter Mutharika, accusing her of supposing  Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Kaliati harassed by DPP youth cadets at Parliament for supporting Chilima-for-President calls

The irate youth cadets led DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha,  confiscated keys of  Kaliati vehicle and blocked her at the gates of the National Assembly.

Nyasa Times correspondent witnessed Kaliati being turned back by DPP youth cadets, some brandishing knives.

Kaliati is also director of women in DPP sought for police help to usher her in Parliament.

The DPP youth cadets challenged Kaliati that “nothing will happen to us.”

The youth militia were also hunting to humiliate for other DPP legislators backing  Chilima-for-President crusade that is gaining support and possibly turn into a movement within the rank and file of the party.

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika openly thrusts Vice President Saulos Chilima towards a presidential run under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika—who is her brother in-law— a proposal which has been backed by some members of the party including legislators Bon Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and Allan Ngumuya.

Callista openly said her in-law President Mutharika is “aged”; hence, Malawians should not give him their vote and install Chilima as President instead.

However, Masangwi confronted  Mchacha and warned him against unleashing violence against the voice of reason.

“This is bad politics… don’t kill democracy,” he charged.

When contacted Masangwi confirmed that indeed Kaliati was blocked and  had her vehicle keys confiscated by cadets while insulting her in presence of Police for supporting  Chilima camp.
 “I was blocked on the gate, there’s a list of the people to enter and not even police told me not to enter they kept me waiting, had to turn back but luckily I saw VP convoy and I joined it and luckily I found myself in the parliament, some of my colleagues like Kalindo and others had to jump into their friends cars and disguise themselves to come to Parliament.
“The terror campaign launched by DPP should spare Parliament,” said Masangwi.
It is reported that Mchacha had paid some rough necks K50 000 each to harass those in support of Chilima.
The endorsement of Chilima has worsened the tension between the President and Vice President and divided the ruling DPP.

But Mchacha scoffed at the accusation that he is being the terror machinery, insisting the youths are only backing Mutharika as their presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

“We resolved that President Mutharika was the only centre of power, and unanimously agreed that Mutharika would be our President beyond 2019. Those who choose to ignore this will face the full wrath of the party,” he said.

.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "DPP cadets block Kaliati at Parliament accusing her of backing Chilima-for-president movement: Masangwi, Mchacha trade barbs"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hetherwick
Guest
Hetherwick

When parliament is starting, I thought the MPs have immunity. The parliament is a protected zone. Silly Malawian leadership.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
7777999
Guest
7777999

Go thee well DPP

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Madala Team
Guest
Madala Team

Dpp dying a natural death Chakwera and Mia on the move

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Dziko
Guest
Dziko

Please DPP spare us your Drama. It is clear that people do not want your granny let him go and rest. Its time new blood is ushered into power Chilima woyeee

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

Oooh , Bwana President appoint Mchamcha Minister responsible for Cadets.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
dinky
Guest
dinky

mchacha ndi chifwamba ndipo ndizosakaikisa kupereka ndalama kwama cadets kuti azunze mayi ophoda kaliati shha shame on diphiphi mwayamba kufuna kutemana nokhanokha ,muyaluka

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Zam'tonda
Guest
Zam'tonda
Kwatentha Angulu alindi ulemu Mayi Callista wathandiza kugawanitsa DPP however innocent Kaliati might be the DPP henchmen will never refrain from manhandling silent followers of SKC saga as for the Callista handclappers they will forever be in the 1984 Orwellian situation the Big Brother won’t let them off circuit but all the so-called cadets will appreciate the sudden fall of the rabid L Ngalande who enjoyed dubious prominence by beating up the PP supporter Mama Jumbe. Most of these idiots are gangsters the party tent in which they are is likely to get torn despite spearheading evil our DPP will… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
yosefu mateyu
Guest
yosefu mateyu

The Malawi Constitution allow APM to stand for another term. Chilima is only 46 years. He has to wait for 2014 or else he must form his own party like Joyce Banda. Chilima cannot win on DPP ticket. He is not connected to DPP supporters.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Mbuladye
Guest
Mbuladye

DPP stinks

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
DAVIE C MAKAWA
Guest
DAVIE C MAKAWA

DO’NT TELL ME PARLIAMENT IS THAT UN SAFE FOR MP’s

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes