DPP cancel victory parade

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cancelled its so called victory match in Blantyre on Thursday following a court order to allow civil society activists stage peaceful protests in the commercial city.

The DPP organized an impromptu ‘provocation’ demonstrations in Blantyre on Thursday to thwart the Human Rights Defenders Coalition organized protests against the manipulation of the May 21 presidential poll results in favour of president Peter Mutharika.

A DPP official from the south said the ‘DPP victory match’ on Thursday was organized by party regional governor Charles Mchacha.

“The aim was simply to confuse the HRDC,” said our source.

Blantyre City Council earlier on Tuesday wrote HRDC informing them that the CSO organized protests could not be allowed because the streets in Blantyre had already been booked from June 18 to 24.

HRDC successfully challenged the council order as the law provides that those seeking to hold protests should inform the police and the council and not seeking their authority.

