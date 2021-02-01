DPP changes tune over convention

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it will not hold an elective meeting anytime soon.

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira’s comments come as two party presidential candidates; Joseph Mwanamvekha and Dalitso Kabambe are crisscrossing the country meeting district and regional committee members who will be eligible to vote during the convention.

But Mpinganjira said the convention cannot be held in view of spiking cases of Covid-19.

“After all, the DPP convention says a convention can only be held after five years so we are not breaking any law,” he said.

This means former president Peter Mutharika who recently announced his decision to retire as party president following the June 21 presidential election embarrassing defeat remains at the helm of the party.

However, some party followers say the DPP might not have the money to hold the elective meeting following the freezing of bank accounts of Mutharika by the ACB.

Others claim Mutharika wants to give chance to his hand-picked candidate, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, Kabambe to campaign adequately.

Kabambe faces tough competition for the party presidential race from Mwanamvekha and DPP vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

