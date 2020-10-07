DPP ‘civil war’ necessary to define party’s future, says Centre for Multi-party Democracy

The Centre for Multi-party Democracy (CDM) has observed that leadership wrangles that have rocked former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as necessary, saying they will help to redefine it and move on stronger as the party has since disclosed that it is complying with the court order retaining Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of the Opposition.

CDM executive director, Kizito Tenthani said the squabbles are part of the party’s healing process after losing the presidency to incumbent Malawi leader, Lazarus Chakwera, who led the Tonse Alliance during the June 23 Fresh Presidential poll.

Tenthani made the observation on the side-lines of elections review conference that pulled together all political parties represented in the National Assembly.

“They are necessary fights. They are necessary fights because the fact that after each election a party should be struggling with how to take itself forward.

“It means that it is not fully institutionalised. It means that some of its structures are not resilient enough to make sure that the party takes itself further.

“Let us give them a chance to quarrel. Let’s give them a chance to fight and let them fight hard, so hard that they should really define their next course action. That is the only way parties can emerge stronger,” said Tenthani.

He, however, said it would be disheartening if such fights result in the disintegration of a political party.

“It will be unfortunate for us that political parties that are fighting and the fight becomes so destructive that the party disintegrates into nothing.

“I think that is what I would say it’s a negative thing, but if you look at the fight, it’s a symbol that something is not right within their internal democratic structures and that the quarrels should be a way of trying to redefine the party and move on stronger” said Tenthani.

Since losing the country’s Presidency to Tonse Alliance on June 23, 2020, DPP has been embroiled in leadership squabbles.

Particularly, the wrangles erupted when DPP secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey suggested an early convention, the only forum that can elect new leaders including the party’s President.

But this did not go down well with other members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The wrangles resulted in the firing of Jeffrey, Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Treasurer General, Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West Parliamentarian, Yusuf Nthenda.

The decision to fire Nankhumwa and others came after DPP parliamentarians voted and maintained Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Mutharika had appointed Nsanje Central Parliamentarian Francis Kasaila, a decision that was rejected by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament when DPP MPs voted and maintained Nankhumwa as their leader in the House.

According to DPP Publicity Secretary Brown James Mpinganjira, the decision to fire the four members was made by the central committee at meeting held at the party’s Mutharika’s private residence christened ‘Nyekhwe Palace’ lakeshore district of Mangochi.

Nankhumwa is still serving as Leader of Opposition, thanks to the court injunction the four officials obtained restricting the party from firing them from the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares