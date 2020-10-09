DPP confess sins of corruption with Asians: MP says Faizal Aboo is ‘landlord of Limbe’
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers – mostly those belonging to the faction of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kondwani Nankhumwa on Thursday took turns confessions sins of their regime that it institutionalised corruption in favour of Malawians of Asian origin to buy land and be favoured in procurement.
They were contributing to a private member’s motion moved by DPP’s Mulanje Bale legislator Victor Musowa.
Contributing to the motion, Blantyre City South legislator Sameer Suleman made assertions that during the DPP regime, Asian were buying land wholesale because the Peter Mutharika administration entertained mediocrity and corruption.
He gave an assertion that that businessman Aboo Faisal bought almost whole Limbe in Blantyre.
“Madam Speaker, let me tell you about Limbe. Limbe currently Madam Speaker, 80 percent is owned by two people. Two people, the whole of Limbe.
“In my constituency, Madam Speaker, already one of them owns 15 hectors of land all he is doing is fish farming and as I am talking to you right now Madam Speaker, I have a petition from the people of my area called Chiwembe Housing, where this guy is so arrogant that he has gone to build a fence right on the main road. No one can touch hi,” said Suleman.
He told the house that the Blantyre City Council are about to give the Asian 48 hectors of land “which was Chigumula Forest before.”
Suleman said the Malawian of Asian origin has a British passport and not a Malawian passport.
“We can talk and talk but this is a sad reality that we are facing,” he said.
On his part, Musowa asked government to tackle the issues of land.
“One person cannot own the whole Limbe, it’s not right and that is not Tonse government problem it is a Malawi problem,” he said.
The development comes after Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) through its whistle-blower initiative filed a complaint to Anti-Corruption Bureau about Ministry of Lands for awarding corruptly the Plots 1036 to 1040 Limbe East (near Railways) to Aboo and that Deed Plan number 170/09 was forged.
Leader of the House and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda said: “A lot of people in previous government w benefitted from selling land from Indians.”
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa said land has been mismanaged from the past regimes.
“I will be coming up with a ministerial statement,” he said.
Msukwa called for sober handling of the issue to avoid creating racial tension.
“We need to be able to debate passionately but not emotively,” he said.
MPs from both sides of the House agreed that the problem stretches to business opportunities in government.
Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo also told the House that the concerns need a civil approach, saying emotions as seen in Parliament will not help solve the problem.
The motion was eventually referred to the Legal Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Tourism committees of Parliament for scrutiny and solutions.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
State Capture
One can call inter-marriages very bad now. The stealing of land does not only affect Indians but other black colors as well those coming from Zimbabwe,Nigeria, Kenya and Burundu groups. If they are interested in our sisters let them take them back to their respective countries and not doing businesses in Malawi. The main problem also go to our own sisters by coaching the incoming guys about our homes etc. Zimbabweans are in Malawi and cheat us that they come from Chiladzulu and Mulanje and you speak to them throughout our own language they fail to respond.There are many races… Read more »
Aboo Faizal must be locked up and throw the keys in a deep pit latrine! Criminal…
The fractures in the DPP where camps have pitched their tents in various corners is healthy for our nation. All this time Malawians have been yearning for the truth every DPP top fatcats have been covering the Asians on corrupt land acquisition. Limbe in the hands of railway builders. A wasted six years on the laps of the DPP thugs. Will Tonse government redeem the city of Blantyre from the Asian sharks? Or the corruption bus has many seats for the new administration? DPP keep on posting the division messages the truth on thieves is out
Koma ma MP musatibowe mwanva anthu alindima pepala basi otherwise racism will not help us
Zimvere mtolo, ndiye wina DPP, DPP pofika 2084 ndiye bwenzi mutagulitsa dziko lonsetu. Ana a njoka, mumudziwe yesu ndiwophunzira ake.
HRDC must do something on this issue otherwise we, i mean malawians will face consqueces than this
malawi almost got sold….. thank GOD the DPP is gone and thats the end of it
Malawians wake up,don’t sell your properties for good to foreigners the best is to lease them out over periods of time…to avoid being strangers in our own land in future
Panopano ndiye mwayamba kulankhulira dzeko. Where were you all these years.?
These amwenyes don’t go to school. they dont have any garden ,they don’t work yet they lead the most comfortable life in Malawi