DPP confess sins of corruption with Asians: MP says Faizal Aboo is ‘landlord of Limbe’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers – mostly those belonging to the faction of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kondwani Nankhumwa on Thursday took turns confessions sins of their regime that it institutionalised corruption in favour of Malawians of Asian origin to buy land and be favoured in procurement.

They were contributing to a private member’s motion moved by DPP’s Mulanje Bale legislator Victor Musowa.

Contributing to the motion, Blantyre City South legislator Sameer Suleman made assertions that during the DPP regime, Asian were buying land wholesale because the Peter Mutharika administration entertained mediocrity and corruption.

He gave an assertion that that businessman Aboo Faisal bought almost whole Limbe in Blantyre.

“Madam Speaker, let me tell you about Limbe. Limbe currently Madam Speaker, 80 percent is owned by two people. Two people, the whole of Limbe.

“In my constituency, Madam Speaker, already one of them owns 15 hectors of land all he is doing is fish farming and as I am talking to you right now Madam Speaker, I have a petition from the people of my area called Chiwembe Housing, where this guy is so arrogant that he has gone to build a fence right on the main road. No one can touch hi,” said Suleman.

He told the house that the Blantyre City Council are about to give the Asian 48 hectors of land “which was Chigumula Forest before.”

Suleman said the Malawian of Asian origin has a British passport and not a Malawian passport.

“We can talk and talk but this is a sad reality that we are facing,” he said.

On his part, Musowa asked government to tackle the issues of land.

“One person cannot own the whole Limbe, it’s not right and that is not Tonse government problem it is a Malawi problem,” he said.

The development comes after Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) through its whistle-blower initiative filed a complaint to Anti-Corruption Bureau about Ministry of Lands for awarding corruptly the Plots 1036 to 1040 Limbe East (near Railways) to Aboo and that Deed Plan number 170/09 was forged.

Leader of the House and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda said: “A lot of people in previous government w benefitted from selling land from Indians.”

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa said land has been mismanaged from the past regimes.

“I will be coming up with a ministerial statement,” he said.

Msukwa called for sober handling of the issue to avoid creating racial tension.

“We need to be able to debate passionately but not emotively,” he said.

MPs from both sides of the House agreed that the problem stretches to business opportunities in government.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo also told the House that the concerns need a civil approach, saying emotions as seen in Parliament will not help solve the problem.

The motion was eventually referred to the Legal Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Tourism committees of Parliament for scrutiny and solutions.

