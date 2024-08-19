DPP convention, a missed opportunity: “It seems the party isn’t ready to return to power.”

Experts in good governance in Malawi have described the just-concluded convention by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a lost opportunity.

DPP held its elective conference from Saturday to Monday at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre. During the conference, the delegates cast ballots for their choice leaders save for the position of the president, which went unopposed in favour of the party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

However, one of the commentators on governance issues in Malawi, Undule Mwakasungula, argue that the convention has left many Malawians disappointed and concerned.

The Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Mwakasungula, contended that the convention, which was expected to see a revival of the party as an alternative to the current administration, exposed the missed opportunities that have brought many questions than answers on the party’s ability to lead the nation once again.

“One of the most notable issues from this Convention is the sidelining of women and youth within the party’s top leadership positions. In a country where women and young people constitute a big portion of the population, the DPP’s decision to exclude these key groupings from influential roles is not only a strategic blunder but also a sign of disregard for inclusive leadership. The absence of women and youth in the top nine positions of the Central Executive Committee is a step backward in the fight for gender equality and youth empowerment. This exclusion will likely increase frustrations among these groups, potentially leading to further disenchantment with the party’s leadership,” he said.

He reminded the DPP to responsibility for the current economic hardships that Malawians are facing, no secret and argument about this, arguing that the party’s previous administration was marred by allegations of economic mismanagement, including the manipulation of financial figures to deceive international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The long lasting effects of these practices are still being felt today, with Malawians struggling under the weight of a battered economy which the current administration is struggling to fix. The DPP’s attempt to position itself as the Savior of the economy is deeply ironic and disingenuous, given its role in creating the very problems it now claims to want to solve. Therefore, it is highly hypocritical for the DPP to criticize the state of the economy, considering they were largely responsible for the economic challenges that the country is currently facing,” said Mwakasungula.

He further observed that the convention was also marked by a lack of genuine self-reflection and change.

He said Malawians voted the DPP out of power due to widespread dissatisfaction with its governance, characterized by corruption, lack of accountability, and a failure to address the needs of the people.

“However, the party’s leadership seems to believe that simply claiming they have “changed” will be enough to win back the Malawians. This underestimates the memory of Malawians, who remember all too well why they voted the DPP in the first place. Without concrete evidence of change, such as new faces in leadership, clear policy shifts, and a genuine commitment to reform, the DPP’s assertions lacks credibility,” said Mwakasungula.

He continued: “Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s performance at the Convention further raised concerns about his capacity to lead the party into the 2025 elections and the country in general. His opening speech was marked by signs of fatigue and hesitation, which do not inspire confidence in his ability to endure the rigors of a nationwide campaign. His decision to delegate the closing speech to chair of the convention instead of addressing the delegates himself only reinforces the perception that he may no longer have the stamina or drive to lead effectively. It also fuels speculation that his candidacy is not driven by personal conviction but by pressure from within the party.

“For the sake of his legacy and the party’s future, it might be wise for Professor Mutharika to reconsider his decision to run in the upcoming elections. As a former head of state, he has the opportunity to step aside gracefully and allow new leadership to emerge, thereby preserving his legacy as a statesman. However, the ultimate decision rests with him, and the consequences of that decision will undoubtedly shape the DPP’s fortunes in the years to come. With an honest assessment, the DPP’s Convention was a lost opportunity to demonstrate that the party has learned from its past mistakes and is ready to offer a credible alternative to the Malawian people. Instead, it has left many with the impression that the party is stuck in the past, with leadership that is out of touch with the needs and aspirations of the Malawians. If the DPP continues down this path, it will find itself struggling to regain the trust and support of Malawians as the 2025 elections approach”.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has failed to turn up for the closing ceremony of the DPP convention this morning in Blantyre.

This comes amid concerns that Mutharika, 84, is too old to run a vigorous and rigorous campaign for the 2025 presidency.

Convention chairman Dr. George Chaponda, 83, read Mutharika’s closing statement at the convention.

