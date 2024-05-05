DPP corrects Martha Chizuma’s mistakes, discontinues Chilima’s cas 

The Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has moved in to correct an array of professional mistakes that were made by outgoing Anti Corruption Bureau director Martha Chizuma during her tenure of office.

Recent of those remedial actions is the discontinuation of a corrupt case involving Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

DPP Masauko Chamkakala announced on Friday that his office has decided to discontinue the case because it was from word go built on shaky foundation of investigations.

The Vice President was arrested in November 2022 on allegations that he accepted money and other items in exchange for awarding government contracts.

He has since that time been in and out of court to exonerate himself from the allegations.

Sentiments from within the public discourse have always faulted Chizuma for rushing to victimize people before the bureau would carry out comprehensive investigations on the matters at hand.

Many, including legal experts, have argued that Chizuma failed to live up to the task due to lack of professional acumen that comes with a huge post like the one she has held for three years.

In that tenure she continually displayed lack of understanding of legal precepts within her mandate as ACB director.

For instance, she was accused of sending half-baked requests to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking consent to proceed with cases.

This exposes her level of incompetence as head at the graft-busting body contrary to how her name was projected at the time of her appointment. She has failed to understand and interpret the legal framework within which she must execute her duties.

At several occasions, her requests for consent to the DPP to proceed with prosecution were denied for being incomplete and not following the right procedures.

In a response to Chizuma on January 14, 2022, Chamkakala’s predecessor Steven Kayuni faulted the ACB director for bringing to his office inconclusive material which cannot proceed for prosecution.

Chizuma had only submitted an Interim Investigation Report in seeking consent to arrest and prosecute Ashok Nair who is Zuneith Sattar’s agent, Director at the Ministry of Energy Cassius Chiwambo and others.

The DPP expressed shock at how incomplete Chizuma’s request was yet she has proceeded to treat it as her final submission.

“It is actually surprising to note that there are findings and recommendations on an interim investigation report. One wonders what will be the findings and recommendations on the completed investigations,” queried Kayuni.

As a remedy to her half-baked efforts, the DPP advised Chizuma to furnish his office with all relevant information if she wanted to be granted consent.

“We thus advise that either your good office furnishes us with a completed investigation report or as an alternative consider advising us with evidence,” wrote Kayuni.

The documents Kayuni was referring to include a complete Investigations Report, Legal Opinion, Proposed Charges and Consent form. According to him, these documents are crucial in independent analysis of the evidence and the law.

The DPP further advised the ACB director not to take granting of consent simply as an academic exercise or expect endorsements from his office on inadequate supplications.

Despite her celebrity status on social media, Chizuma has found the going tough in the courtroom mainly because of her legal unpreparedness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!