DPP Discredits Recent Afrobarometer Report, Says its Half-Baked

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dismissed the recent Afrobarometer survey, calling it “half-baked” and accusing the pollster of neglecting key issues affecting Malawians.

The Pan-African research organization released the findings of its Round 10 survey in Lilongwe, covering topics such as the role of the Vice Presidency and corruption in the Judiciary.

The DPP has expressed frustration with the report’s focus on the Vice Presidency and the Judiciary, claiming it failed to address more critical issues like the economy, the Agricultural Input Program (AIP), and the ongoing political challenges under President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership. A senior party official, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned Afrobarometer’s impartiality, stating, “We expected them to challenge President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party more directly on issues affecting ordinary Malawians.”

Key findings in the survey include that 80% of Malawians believe the Vice Presidency should be abolished, while 40% of respondents perceive political influence in judicial decisions. Additionally, 64% feel punishments for powerful individuals are too lenient, while 53% believe ordinary citizens face harsher penalties.

The DPP has reportedly engaged with Afrobarometer’s local partner, the Centre for Social Research (CSR), in Zomba, demanding a more critical approach in future surveys. Sources suggest that the party is considering funding the next survey if Afrobarometer adjusts its focus.

During its time in power, the DPP had a history of antagonizing Afrobarometer, including threatening survey coordinators and obstructing their work. However, an insider from Afrobarometer defended the integrity of the report, affirming that their surveys are conducted without bias and with full regard for safety.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between political parties and independent research bodies in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!