DPP dispute Malawi opinion poll results: ‘Mutharika will win’

June 16, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dismissed opinion polls done by  Zomba-based Institute of (Ipor) between April 25 and June 3, saying they were concocted.

Dausi: DPP is winning again

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi  said the results of the survey  are meant to portray a false sense of popularity for Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima..

He described it as “a fake psychological warfare”.

Dausi said going by the real situation on the groundPresident Peter Mutharika and his  running mate Atupele Muluzi of the DPP-UDF alliance are heading to a resounding victory.

“The DPP and UDF alliance has all the numbers to win with a landslide. We will meet on the ground and those people will be put to shame. The question of losing does not arise at all, at all, mark my words,” said Dausi.

“No person in the world was sworn to be President after winning opinion polls. A Presidet is voted into power through a ballot,” said Dausi.

“The opposition can enjoy the fantasy of winning opinion polls but they won’t win the ballot, never,” he added.

Ipor conducted the survey with funding from The Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa (Osisa).

The pollster is a research organisation established in 2013 and provides social science research, advisory and consulting services to clients who include local and international universities, local non-governmental organisations and international research firms.

Malawi belong to the citizensJingaben Recent comment authors
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Ngati munabera 38% in 2019, ulendo uno Kulibe chabwino, DPP paulendo wokatha ngati Makati.Everyday blunder after blunder.The whole country will be up against you.Malawians have rejected you and your party.

5 hours ago
Jinga
Guest
Jinga

kkkkk ‘fake psychological warfare’ – tizizungu timeneto mukalongedza after 23 June. You know very well kuti game apa nde yagona koma kudzilimbitsa mtima ndi landslide….. mukavota nokha kapena you have stuffed ballot boxes with Fattani printed ballot papers!!! Ife TONSE – Boma! 2020

5 hours ago
ben
Guest
ben

Boris and Trump did.

5 hours ago
