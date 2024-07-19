DPP elective Indaba: Aspirant Paul Gadama accused of being paid to disrupt the party in Central region

As opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective convention is closer, it has imaged that senior member Dr. Paul Gadama, who is aspiring for Central Region Vice president position is porn stage to disrupt the party once elected into the post.

According to social media’s circulation, audio is purportedly given millions of Kwacha by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to buy delegates to put him into the position as DPP Vice President.

The audio alleges that MCP has signed a contract with Dr. Gadama to disrupt DPP once elected as Central Region Vice president.

The exposure comes barely a month before DPP goes to elective convention slated for August 18, 2024, in Blantyre.

The audio cited similar political tactics MCP used Kondwani Nankhumwa to cause confusion in DPP through court battles.

The audio further alleges that Gadama, whose home base is Kasungu District, all entire beings, family belongs to MCP.

“How can DPP trust a person whose political roots are of MCP? He is an MCP plant in DPP to disrupt the party in favour of MCP.

“I warned DPP about Nankhumwa political movement later I was vindicated.

“As the party goes to convention next month must guide Gadama closely where is getting financial muscle. I’m challenging Gadama to dispute what is being exposed about him of being funded by MCP,” dares the anonymous game charger.

When contact for comment on the matter, Gadama said he could not respond to the allegation.

There was also no immediate response from MCP authorities on the allegation of funding Dr. Gadama to disrupt DPP.

