DPP energizing the base: Nankhumwa conveys Mutharika gratitude to Phalombe for poll victory

President Peter Mutharika is hugely indebted to the people of Phalombe for overwhelmingly voting for him in the May 21 presidential elections, which helped usher him back to power, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

He was speaking at Migowi Primary School ground in Phalombe on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 when he addressed a political rally.

“I wish to convey the President’s gratitude for your support. You overwhelmingly voted for President Mutharika, DPP MPs and Councillors,” Nankhumwa said.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, noted that it was a landslide victory in Phalombe for Mutharika because out of 125 117 total votes cast, he got 111 497 votes.

“The remaining 13 000 votes were shared among the other six presidential candidates. In the parliamentary vote, out of the five constituencies, three constituencies went to DPP and the remaining two went to Independents, who subsequently joined DPP.

“The President and his DPP government will reciprocate by bringing more development projects to the people of Migowi, Phalombe and all surrounding communities,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government in the National Assembly.

The DPP vice-president (South) acknowledged that the people of Phalombe were “hungry” as the district has experienced severe drought for two consecutive seasons.

He said the President had asked him to assure the people them that government would next week start distributing relief food “to the most vulnerable households”.

Furthermore, all ADMARC depots will be stocked with enough maize for sale for those that can afford it, he said.

Nankhumwa noted that Phalombe faces acute shortage of clean drinking water.

“For example, at Migowi Health Centre, water pipes were installed yes; but they are still dry because the water system is simply faulty. From June to November, no drop of water comes from the pipe system managed by the Water Users Association.

“The only borehole at the hospital is also used by surrounding communities, which affects medical services. Being a referral hospital catering for patience, especially expectant women, from other medical facilities—Kalinde, Mkhwayi and Mpasa Health Centres—water is a must, especially when mothers give birth,” he said.

He pledged he would suggest to the President that government takes advantage of the Likhubula Water Project, which will supply water to the City of Blantyre and surrounding areas, to also benefit Phalombe District, including Migowi.

He also pledged that government would improve the status of education in the district by constructing more school blocks and teachers’ houses.

On security, he said the Migowi Police Unit is under staffed, noting that only four officers manage the area, extending to Phaloni, Nambazo, Kasongo up to Chitekesa.

“I will propose that government brings additional officers. The issue of transport for the police officers is also crucial. I understand that they don’t even have a bicycle,” he said.

Nankhumwa donated a brand new motorbike to the police unit to ease transport challenges for the officers.

He also pledged that government would improve feeder roads in the area, not that for example, the road from Kambona to Nambazo is extremely bad.

“The bridge that links Kalinde and Mitekete on the Namphende River was destroyed about a year ago and it needs urgent rehabilitation. The bridge is very important because people from Mitekete and surrounding villages easily access medical attention at Kalinde Health Centre. But in the absence of the bridge, especially during the rainy season, they have to travel a long distance to Migowi Health Centre, rendering it congested in the process.

Other speakers included DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha, Senior T/A Kaduya and MP for the area, George Katunga Million, among others.

Some DPP MPs from Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Blantyre City, Mangochi and Phalombe, traditional chiefs and DPP District Governors from the South, among others, accompanied Nankhumwa.

