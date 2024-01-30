DPP furious with Nankhumwa sympathizers for torching party cloths

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned the torching of party cloth by some people believed to be sympathisers of former vice president for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

A statement released today and signed by the party’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba says politics of antagonism as displayed by these sympathisers is too archaic for democracy today.

It says the behaviour by the Nankhumwa followers demonstrates that they do not subscribe to the party’s ideologies, and have lost touch of what Malawians need to save the country from economic crash.

While saying the party’s focus is to heal the country from what it calls economic cancer, the party has appealed to it’s supporters to enhance peace.

