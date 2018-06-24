DPP governor Paipi  forced to apologise over anti-Muslim remarks

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) eastern region governor, Julius Paipi, has apologised over his awkward remarks against Muslims when he described Islam as a religion of violence.

Paipi made the anti-Muslim remarks during campaign rallies in Namwera and Makanjira in an attempt to discourage people to vote for Malawi Congress Party vice president Sidik Mia, an ardent muslim.

His remarks invited backlash from Muslims and other belivers for ecounraging religious intolerance,

But Paipi speaking during the donation of various food items he made at Kandewu village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu district said he was deeply sorry for causing “misunderstanding”.

He said: “I apologise for the sake of those who really believed that I spoke those words.”

Paipi said he is a a firm believer in unity and charity because he has a Muslim background.

“I was raised by a Muslim family so all these sentiments are mere politics,” he said.

Muslim sheiks said Paipi had been “irresponsible” for his comments.

And Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, Muslim Association of Malawi (Mam) spokesperson, said Paipi’s apology closes the chapter..

“The only advice not only to Paipi is that politicians should strive to preach peace and co-existance among people of all religions in the country,” Chabulika said.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Everton Chimulirenji said he invited Paipi to his Ntcheu North East Constituency after he was approached by Muslims at the Mosque for assistance.

