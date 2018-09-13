DPP gurus invade Winiko constituency in Mulanje: Nankhumwa pledges continued development

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa says the party is aware that Mulanje south constituents are “orphaned” following the defection from the party of Member of Parliament (MP) Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo who has since joined the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) but assures them DPP would still properly look after them.

“I want to assure you that His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is pretty aware of your plight and that although you don’t have an MP here, government shall still take care of your immediate needs.

“I wish to pledge that I will be coming here soon to meet various leaders and see how best we can solve some of the problems besetting this area,” said Nankhumwa on Wednesday, September 12, 2019 during a whistle-stop tour at Supuni Primary School ground in the constituency.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, informed enthusiastic DPP supporters that it is only the DPP that has citizens’ best interests at heart “because our social and economic development track record is unparalleled”.

He drummed up support for Mutharika and DPP, urging Malawians to give the party another term to develop the country.

“It is only the DPP that you ought to rally behind for continued social and economic development. In this vein, I wish to inform you that you can only support the DPP and President Mutharika if you register as voters and vote in the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections. This is the main message that I have brought here,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Mulanje Central legislator.

Responding to group village head Supuni’s concerns over growing hunger among her subjects, Nankhumwa assured her that government would provide relief maize and other foodstuff to alleviate people’s suffering, not only in Mulanje south but the entire district.

“President Mutharika has sent me to assure you that no one shall die of starvation. Government will commence distribution of relief food this very month of September. My only plea is that people entrusted with the distribution process must ensure that only the vulnerable and poor households receive this relief food. There must be no room for cheating and corruption,” he said.

DPP regional governor for southern region, Charles Mchacha reaffirmed the party’s resolve to conduct primary elections in all constituencies in Malawi to identify parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2019 elections.

He warned aspiring candidates against employing underhand tactics during campaign, including violence against opponents, saying the party would disqualify unruly aspirants.

“In every competition, there are winners and losers. Let’s ensure a smooth and democratic process leading to the primaries. Those that will lose must rally behind the winner and avoid the emergence of independent candidates because such conduct divides the party,” said Mchacha.

As darkness fell, Nankhumwa, who was also accompanied by the party’s secretary general, Gerselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and presidential advisor on politics, Francis Mphepo, among some senior party gurus stormed Mulanje Limbuli constituency along Malawi’s border with Mozambique.

He told thousands of DPP followers that the party’s leadership was overwhelmed by the solid support it enjoys in that part of the district.

“I have a message form Professor Mutharika to you; please continue supporting us and we shall reciprocate through relentless efforts to improve your general livelihood by providing basic social amenities.

Come 2019, please ensure that your valuable vote goes to DPP MP and President Mutharika,” he said.

Jeffrey encouraged the people of Mulanje Limbuli to register en masse, to be able to vote in 2019.

“It is your birthright that no-one can take away from you. You have the right to choose who governs you,” said the secretary general, adding aspiring parliamentary candidates must conduct their campaign peacefully ahead of party primaries.

