DPP hate speeches get PAC condemnation

Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty democracy, has condemned the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top brass for their foul mouthing during a rally they held at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday.

DPP leaders have been asked to tame their tongues to avoid inciting violence ahead of the first ever fresh elections.

During the rally, top DPP leaders used derogatory and foul language against opposition leaders particularly Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima as well as attacking Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders.

DPP Secretary General, Grizedar Jeffrey, was filmed warning HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo: “We want to warn you. Enough is enough. A female which is more dangerous than a male wizard. When a female witch wants to deal with you, she will simply kill you.”

But PAC spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga said the language by top DPP leaders can create more fragmentation in the country, which he noted “is already divided.”

Bishop Matonga said political leaders should avert utterances that could be a recipe for violence.

He said democracy flourishes where there is open and free exchange of ideas and mutual respect.

“Let leaders speak peace so that we should build the country,” he said.

Commentators have also urged it is crucial that inciting rhetoric be deescalated.

