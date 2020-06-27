DPP in denial mode of Malawi presidential vote re-run: Analyst says the ‘circus is over’

June 27, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Outgoing president Peter Mutharika’s advisor on political affairs Francis Mphepo, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  administrative secretary has urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to resolve some of its electoral complaints  and annul the results and declare a third poll but analysts highly doubted the possibility of a second re-run.

Mzomera: DPP has been subjected to all sorts of torture and intimidation from and by MCP-UTM
Mphepo: Attended the meeting

Mphepo said the commission should  declare that “the presidential election has been inconclusive, there is no winner or loser in the election and that there will be a fresh presidential election..”

DPP Regional Governer for the Northern Region, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira also accused Tonse Alliance supporters of perpetrating violence and intimidation on their supporters in the region.

Ngwira said his supporters have been subjected to intimidation and torture prior to, during and after the June 23 presidential poll, a development that frustrated them not to take part in the election.

But political analyst Henry Chingaipe said there is no chance for another re-run.

“The only way to get a fresh election is to make a compelling case in the High Court,” said Chingaipe, who heads the Malawi-based Institute for Policy Research and Social Empowerment.

“It is an uphill task, almost impossible, to build a credible case in court,” he  said.

“The circus is over. There will be no such a thing as a fresh election.”

MEC director of communications and public relations said at a press briefing at the National Tally Centre at College of Medicine in Blantyre that the commission would review the complaint and submit its response to the DPP.

Livulezi river
Guest
Livulezi river

Mdalayu bwanji ?
A .mphepo, mukufuna kumadyelerabe msinkhu umenewo ?
Tamachitani manyazi malume
You’ve done ur part , and it is now time to pave way for the others.
Tell and encourage ur dpp team to accept defeat in a gentleman way and earn the respect you deserve

2 hours ago
Neno
Guest
Neno

MWAWONATU NYENKHWE.
TAZIPITANI KU COURT AKAKUTHANDIZENI NGATI MULI NDI MUNKHANDU AGALU YINU

2 hours ago
Sikelo Gonani
Guest
Sikelo Gonani

I say….. Kwao gule. Apite kutali Ku Thyolo. Asakhalenso Ku Blatnyre or Lilongwe or Mzuzu. We don’t want him, he is too toxic

3 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

kodi sanasamukebe ??????
pitala ndi nsonkhano ndi ma jounalist kokadya ndi kumwa.
bola ulendo uno aesetsa kuflongosola madando
nanga caka catha 147 madando anangoziponya mmadzi . kafuseni jeni ansah komwe ankakayankhila . bwanji osangokhala pansi bwa!!!!!!

3 hours ago
Joker
Guest
Joker

Olo mukhuwekhuwe chotani, dad, mwaluza mwaluza basi.

Ndiponso Gertrude akuti chatha! Akuti akufuna kumulanda First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera! Ng’ooo!

3 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

Abale anthu a DPP wa muwamvetse. Chawakulira ndi mantha ndi nthawi malingana ndi mmene abera ndalama za Boma. Denial yakula. Muwamvetse.

3 hours ago
Mbudye
Guest
Mbudye

Inenso ndayimva yakuti Getu wathetsa. Akuti SAFUNA zautsiru!

3 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

It is over. Accept defeat. Respect the will of the people.

4 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Sadyeka anadyedwa ndimafupa womwe, kkkkkkkkk.

4 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

EPILOGUE 🌽🌽🌽

4 hours ago
