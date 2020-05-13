DPP justifies Mutharika absence in North Malawi
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has justified President Peter Mutharika’s failure to visit the northern region for a year, saying it was for security reasons.
DPP regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said this during a parade the party organised in the region ahead of a mega political rally on Saturday.
“We advised him not to visit the northern region because of the violent protests. The violent protests were a security threat to our Head of State,” said Ngwira.
He said the president is set to visit the region anytime soon after this weekend’s DPP/UDF mega rally which is expected to be held by Mutharika’s running mate, Atupele Muluzi.
Mutharika last visited the north in April last year.
All the regions were hit by waves of violent ‘Jane Ansah must go’ violent protests which were aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah and all other commissioners resign from their positions following a court ruling which found them incompetent in the handling of the May 21, 2020 elections.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I believe that the president has not been north of the city of Lilongwe since the election last year. That is to say, he has not visited Dowa, Kasungu, and so on in the Centre. I further believe that brief appearances were laid on for propaganda purposes as he has passed through districts like Ncheu on the way to his bolthole in Blantyre.
Am I wrong in my beliefs?
When you have fools politicians like Mzomera that is what you always expect from their filthy mouths.
Kkk ma drama pa malawi ngochuluka!!
That’s MEC incompetence we have preaching all along.
Who wants this buffoon in the in Malawi, let alone in the north? People are happy going about their businesses without thinking of this toothless old man as he’s a total waste of space. Keep quarantining yourself at sanjika care home/day centre.
That’s a very lame excuse, Mutharika should be ashamed of himself for not being able to visit the northern region. Mind you, in all the past elections, the nothern region rallied behind the DPP. Mutharika owes the nothern region a VERY BIG APOLOGY. A president is a father of the whole nation. He must differentiate beween State issues and DPP issues. DPP may not be popular there for now but as Head of State and Government, the whole nation is under his rule.
foolish
This is very stupid reason from the mouth of leader. Do you mean now because you need their votes the security challenge is over?
Malawians, let’s not be fooled by these selfish politicians. I wonder why even the educated are fooled like this. Atupele sold his followers and took money from Peter and hide in China in the name of university visit. Please my citizens never allow this kind of character to continue in Malawi. Education is good but some are educated but fools.
God will rescue His beloved nation.
Koma kambambo aka. Ayayaya. Kuzisaka? Muzasawuka akulu. You cant see this is the end of DPP and UDF?