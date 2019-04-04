DPP manifesto launch on Sunday in Lilongwe

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is set to unveil their May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections manifesto in Lilongwe on Sunday.

DPP spokesman Nicholous Dausi confirmed that the manifesto launch will take place at Kamuzu Institute for Sports.

Dausi said the governing party will also give its progress report on its performance into the past five years.

In a published notice which appeared in the Daily Times newspaper, the DPP manifesto launch will take place between 11 and 4pm.

Lilongwe-based political commentator Godfrey Pumbwa said it is important for parties to release their manifestos in good time to allow voters time to make their informed decision.

So far, UTM Party of State vice-president Saulos Chilima, Malawi Congress Party and Umodzi Party have already launched their manifestos.

United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Atupele Muluzi will also unveil manifesto on Sunday in Lilongwe.

Among other parties that have not launched their manifestos are former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha’s Tikonze People’s Movement and Peter Kuwani’s Mbakuwaku Movement for Development.

Malawi is currently in an official 60-day campaign period which will end on May 19, two days before the voting day.

