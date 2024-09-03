DPP MP Mary Navicha Hails Pacific Limited Borehole Rehabilitation Initiative

Parliamentarian for Thyolo Thava Constituency, Mary Navicha, has hailed Pacific Limited for repairing over 30 non-functional boreholes in her area.

The lawmaker says the move, which Pacific Limited has done as part of its corporate social responsibility, will go a long way in ending water woes in the area.

“The challenges of providing potable water in my area were so severe. Such was the case as the number of broken boreholes accumulated.

The repairing of 32 boreholes by Pacific Limited is very significant as it will drastically minimize the water challenges in my area,” said Navicha.

On his part, Senior Chief Khwethemule of the area said the development will go a long way in reducing waterborne diseases among most people in the area who resorted to drawing water from unprotected sources due to the challenge.

Though members of parliament are given a certain percentage in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to cater for rehabilitation of boreholes, the parliamentarians argue that the amount given is too insignificant to make a difference.

To date, Pacific Limited has rehabilitated over 8,000 boreholes since it launched its free borehole rehabilitation initiative in 2015.

