DPP Mulanje West MP Nthenda launches construction of K80m hospital project in his constituency

Mulanje West Member of Parliament, Yusuf Nthenda, has called on residents near Muliya Trading Centre to safeguard the construction materials for a new clinic.

Nthenda made this appeal during the launch of the K80 million hospital clinic project in his constituency.

He stressed that theft of project materials is a major hindrance to building durable infrastructure in the country.

Traditional Authority Juma echoed Nthenda’s concerns; saying that failure to report malpractices at construction sites contributes to substandard infrastructure.

The project aims to provide the local community with accessible health services, as they currently travel long distances. The clinic is expected to be completed within 90 days.

This is not the first time for Nthenda to spearhead development projects in his constituency. He is cherished for bringing Prophet Bushiri in his constiuency who helped several Cyclone Freddy victims. Bushiri, again, constructed a K120m bridge in the constituency owing to Nthenda’s excellent leadership and development consious spirit.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!