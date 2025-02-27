DPP Offers to Advise Chakwera on Economic Crisis but Walkout Casts Doubt on Sincerity

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed willingness to offer advice to President Lazarus Chakwera on how to address the economic crisis facing the country — but the gesture has sparked questions about the party’s sincerity following its decision to walk out of Parliament during crucial budget deliberations.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba made the remarks on Tuesday while criticizing Chakwera for accusing the opposition of colluding with businesspersons to inflate prices of goods in the country.

Namalomba said it was shocking that the President is shifting blame onto others instead of taking full responsibility as the Head of State.

“It is surprising that the President is pointing fingers at others while he holds the ultimate responsibility of running this country. The DPP is ready to offer advice to help the President navigate the current economic crisis,” said Namalomba.

The DPP has advised the government to implement sound economic policies aimed at stabilizing the Kwacha currency, attracting foreign investors, and promoting the establishment of new industries to boost job creation.

However, the party’s sincerity has come under scrutiny as its MPs staged a walkout in Parliament last week — abandoning budget discussions where key solutions to the economic crisis were being debated.

Critics argue that if the DPP is genuinely interested in helping the government, it should have stayed in the chamber to provide input rather than playing politics.

On Wednesday, President Chakwera told Parliament that some businesspersons are conniving with an opposition party to artificially hike prices of goods, a statement that has sparked widespread debate.

With both the government and opposition trading accusations, Malawians continue to feel the pinch of the rising cost of living, while political differences threaten to overshadow the search for lasting solutions to the crisis.

