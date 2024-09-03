DPP office to hold conference on criminal justice system

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is set to host a pivotal conference on criminal justice system reform from October 8 to 9, 2024, at the prestigious Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre.

This momentous event aims to unite stakeholders in a collaborative effort to scrutinize the challenges besieging Malawi’s criminal justice system and to forge innovative solutions.

The conference aspires to achieve several noble objectives: identifying gaps in legal frameworks and practices, exploring transformative strategies for reform, fostering meaningful dialogue among stakeholders, and developing actionable recommendations for policy reform.

A diverse array of critical topics will be addressed, including legal and human rights frameworks, pre-trial detention, prison conditions, court systems, alternative dispute resolution, and the pivotal role of stakeholders and technology.

Moreover, the conference will tackle pressing issues such as corruption, gender-based violence, and reforms in criminal law and justice delivery. This comprehensive approach ensures a thorough examination of the criminal justice system and a collaborative quest for solutions.

Scholars, practitioners, and stakeholders are cordially invited to submit abstracts by September 6, 2024, with full papers due post-conference. Selected papers will be considered for publication in a peer-reviewed journal or edited volume.

