DPP primaries heat up: MP Themba Mkandawire fall in Ndix to Chipi Mpinganjira

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections under way in the southern region promise to produce some surprises.

Misses party ticket: Themba Mkandawire

Incumbent MP for Blantyre Central (Ndirande) has reportedly fallen to Chipiliro Mpinganjira, son to veteran politician, Brown James Mpinganjira, popularly known as BJ.

No official figures have been released from by the party.



In Blantyre City West (Chilomoni) a close contest is on-going between former MP Bertha Masiku and incumbent Tarsizio Gowelo. Masiku reportedly has a slight edge against Gowelo.



In Ndirande Malabada, incumbent Aaron Sangala has beaten close contender Noria Rachael.

Kachale, who joined DPP from former ruling People’s Party (PP) also fell to Sangala during the 2014 parliamentary elections.



Primaries continue on Saturday in several other constituencies, including in Mulanje Central of DPP southern region VP Kondwani Nankhumwa. He is likely to go without or extremely insignificant competition because of his immense popularity there.

