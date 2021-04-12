DPP says Kabambe has the Bingu factor

Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials are comparing economist, Dalitso Kabambe, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor with the late president Bingu Wa Mutharika who was the leader and founder of the party.

The members were reacting to the worries of some Malawians who have been saying that the former ruling party needs to have a visionary leader like the late Bingu in order to survive.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, DPP deputy regional governor for the north, Smart Mwakayila said out of all the party’s presidential aspirants, only Kabambe has Bingu’s characters.

Among the similar characters according to Mwakayila who is also the DPP councillor for Rukulu ward in Karonga district include educational background and behavior.

He said Kabambe will not take time to revamp the country’s economy because of his experience and knowledge just like Bingu.

“This is nothing but a fact. Kabambe knows the economic status of the country. Just like Bingu, Kabambe will change the economy of the country within a short period of time,” said Mwakayira.

He said other aspirants have poor educational background and lack experience despite being in politics for some years.

“Being in politics for some years does not qualifies some one to be a president. But educational background and having an experience in running a big organization like Reserve Bank of Malawi. The bank is the hub of the country’s economy,” he added.

DPP is set to elect a president to replace Peter Mutharika who announced that he intends to step aside after losing the June23 court-sanction presidential elections.

Following this announcement, seven DPP members have expressed interest to vie for the party’s presidency at the yet-to-be-announced elective national convention. But they are all from one region and to make it worse, over 70 percent of them from the Lhomwe belt which is home of DPP’s founding leader the late Bingu wa Mutharika and his brother the immediate past State president Peter Mutharika.

Those who have joined the race for the DPP presidency include Kabambe, former Cabinet ministers Kondwani Nankhumwa, Joseph Mwanamvekha, George Chaponda —all from the Lhomwe belt. Others are Bright Msaka from Machinga and Benedict Mbewe from Ntcheu.

Another name that has been coming up is that of former Cabinet minister and legislator Ben Phiri also from the Lhomwe belt. Although the MP has distanced himself from the campaign.

