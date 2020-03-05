DPP says unshaken with MCP-UTM alliance talks: ‘Mutharika to win without runoff’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has for the first time commented on the ongoing talks between the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party for a possible political alliance, saying the ruling party is not shaken.

DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said the party and United Democrtaic Front (UDF) who are in a political alliance, are set to knock out the two major political parties at the ballot box on May 19, 2020 even if they form the alliance.

Jeffrey said this on Wednesday in Mangochi when DPP supporters, joined by some UDF supporters held a protest march in the lakeshore district against the February 3 Constitutional Court election case ruling which annulled the May 19, 2019 presidential election.

“We are not moved at all, we are not even shaken, let them form the alliance so that we crash them together come May 19,” she said.

Jeffrey said the DPP is getting popularity by each passing day, buoyed with the political alliance with the UDF.

She said the DPP-UDF alliance would secure victory without a run off election.

