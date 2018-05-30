DPP sets convention dates to endorse Mutharika as torchbearer: ‘Indaba will be fast-tracked’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is gearing up for its national convention that is set to take place in June, the party secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has announced.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Wa Jeffrey said the DPP will hold its convention in June but did not indicate the date or place.

“The date of the convention will be announced by the Chairperson of the convention in due course,” Jeffrey, MP said.

Details of the convention chairperson were not given.

Nyasa Times understands the convention will be fast-tracked as early as next week to endorse President Peter Mutharika as party’s torchbearer for May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“The convention will be fast-tracked to stop ruinous divisions,” a top party source said.

The official said DPP is “ready to roar and would emerge stronger after the convention ahead of the 2019 elections”.

President Mutharika has already indicated he is interested to run for another five years term -which will be his mandatory last term as per Malawi constitution – and said “the party is not for sale” to have change of guard.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika endorsed Vice President Saulos Chilima for presidential run when she termed the incumbent too old to seek re-election next year.

Youth leader Louis Ngalande, former minister Patricia Kaliati and national governing council member Noel Masangwi, legislators Bon Kalindo, Allan Ngumuya, Paul Chibingu are among those who are backing Chilima Movement.

