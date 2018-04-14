DPP SG disowns Facebook page: ‘Succession politics getting dirty’

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grazider Jefrey has disowned a social media platform, Facebook page, on which she is purported to have riled some top officials of the party for allegedly backing vice president Saulos Chilima in the party power struggle.

On the page, Jefrey is said to have riled the all aged men news conference at the party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo and three vice presidents of the party held recently to give their position on Callista Mutharika’s call to have President Peter Mutharika pave way for Chilima as the party’s presidential candidate.

“I do not have a Facebook account; I use my phone for calls and Whatsapp only. Someone has created the Facebook account just to create confusion,” said Jefrey.

Jeffrey said she has reported the matter to police to identify those who created the illegal Facebook account in her name.

“In fact, that day I am said to have written that I was busy in Nkhotakota with the First Lady Madam Gertrude Mutharika. There is no way I could have found time to write that trash,” she said.

Callista says Mutharika should pave way for Chilima to stand as the DPP presidential candidate claiming the president is too old and incompetent to rule the country.

Mutharika and Chilima have not personally commented on the matter which has divided the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :