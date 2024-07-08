DPP tells off Tonse Alliance for mismanaging the economy: Says only APM can bring things to normal

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the Tonse Alliance led-government has failed to manage the economy, adding that its only Professor Arthur Mutharika who can stabilise the situation on the ground.

Interestingly, the current regime has repeatedly accused the DPP administration of messing up the same economy.

DPP’s Secretary General Clement Mwale cites the prevailing high cost of living which he says has left many Malawians desperate.

“When Professor Peter Mutharika takes this government again, he will stabilise the economy and things will come back to normal, prices will not be rising everyday, because we know that he has the capability to change the situation,” Mwale said.

He was speaking at a political rally at Nguludi Ground in Chiradzulu.

Chiradzulu Central MP McTimes Malowa called on the party supporters to turn up in large number for voter registration so that they should take part in next year’s elections.

Some of the notable faces during the rally included Mary Navicha, Thomson Kamangila, Joseph Mwanamveka, Patrick Matola and Victor Musowa.

