DPP turns Malawi into a Republic of Foundation Stones

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is governing Malawi under panic to impress the electorate as the countdown to 2019 elections has started. And President Peter Mutharika has tasted the glory of the presidency and his greatest worry, is the fear of losing it.

The fear in is too deep and if you watch DPP leaders closely, you can see the attitude of ‘we can’t keep calm, there are elections next year’. Or, ‘I can’t keep calm, Chakwera and Mia are plotting to steal my glory.’

If it were Bakili Muluzi in Limbe Market toying with Matemba and cracking silly jokes to every lady there, we would all laugh it up and find nothing unusual. Bakili, we all know, is a first rate Kapoloma joker of reckon—a down to earth politician whose appetite for simplicity and breaking social barriers is beyond comprehension.

Not some elitist, socially detached, Washington bred professor of law named Arthur Peter Mutharika. Those pictures of him and the gorgeous First Lady at Limbe Market revives an old English story of little Alice in Wonderland learning even the art of separating Matemba from Usipa.

Frankly, the pictures tells a story of a leader who is poles-apart from the people he leads—the people he wants to get a vote of reelection next year.

In that PR stunt, we learn of a restless leader, led by frightened strategists who are pulling a strategy of increased public visibility and audibility of their boss solely aimed at making him seen to be doing something.

That is why, as of today, those that count are making an empty killing putting foundation stones, led by His Excellency, at not less than 13 just in three weeks. More is coming, we are told.

Further to that, the frightened strategists are dragging the old and tired man to expansive papers artistic impressions of development projects that only heavens, not voters, knows when they will move from sweetly designs to an actual stadium in Blantyre.

In my little studies of politics and development, the DPP, with Mutharika on the lead, is only playing a psychological game of trying to be seen to be doing something because they know they haven’t done something expected of them.

To win 2014, the DPP, yes on their own, defined their perimeters of their measure through a sexy Manifesto that, truth be told, was close to promising snow in the heat of Shire Valley.

Three years down the line, the reality is catching up. They have to face the people they fooled in 2014 with new lies and, hey, it’s never easy out there these days. The publics are waking up and politicians need to think better in designing working lies worth getting a nod of a vote.

But Mutharika, as already put, has already tasted the glory of the presidency. I am sure his three years in power is much sweeter than the 30 years he taught law wherever he did. Trust me, 2019—we know he will be on the ballot—he need to act smarter.

But why, all of over sudden, Mutharika and his DPP appear on gear four of their panic mode—with relentless foundation stones which, as argued earlier, aims at fooling the public to see them as doing something?

Let’s face it: since winning 2014 from Joyce Banda, DPP went to a long weekend of partying and begged God to keep the troubling Monday away from them.

With MCP still failing to pull a shocker to stir the DPP from their long weekend of too much champagne, the DPP knew they would still party hard to 2019 for one reason: their nemesis, MCP, is too central to claim a national vote and win.

Well, Sidik Mia sudden deep romance with MCP stirred the DPP to the core. Mia’s unexpected knot with Chakwera changed the face of MCP to the exhilarating shock of DPP.

The impact, even tragic to DPP, was too quick and furious—DPP losing a parliamentary seat to MCP in Southern Region meant a herald of the unthinkable.

Yes, it happened.

Now Mutharika and DPP know they have an emerging challenge in MCP on quite an equal footing. For all the adjectives of being described as a recycled politician, Mia carries the backing of a fat wallet, Muslim faith and a Shire Valley loyalist.

Much of MCP’s disgrace sprung from its failure to just pull a complementary vote from the populous region—Mia, luckily, is filling that gap and he is doing fine.

Surely, Mutharika, who now for weeks, is camping tirelessly in Southern Region will, really, have to recast from symbolic development gestures of foundation stones and buying Matemba. Soon he will have laid foundation stones everywhere and, guess what, we will have turned into a Republic of Foundation Stones!

Whoever designed this strategy for the old man is only helping the old man to an early retirement. Malawians have gone too far to settle for this less. DPP must work, in these trying times, to actualize what they promised in their 2014 Manifesto. The Foundation Stones only tells us that DPP wants to start implementing their Manifesto now. I don’t know about you, but it sounds a bit late.

Otherwise, welcome ladies and gentlemen to a Republic of Foundation Stones!

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :