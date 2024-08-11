DPP university wings wants voting rights at the convention: Writes leadership

Leaders of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) wings in public universities have written the party to revise its laws in order to grant them voting rights ahead of the party’s convention this month.

A letter dated August 9, 2024, signed by some leaders, including Micah Nthere of the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), demands the participation of students in the democratic process of the party, saying they are not in the party as spectators or hand clappers.

“We are also active participants in the party’s growth and development. Our involvement in the decision-making process is crucial to ensuring that the party’s leadership reflects our aspirations and interests,” reads part of the letter.

DPP spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba says the students’ request is merited and that the party will look into it, considering that this requires it to be stipulated clearly in the party’s constitution.

This comes when the DPP is scheduled to hold its convention from 17 to 18 this month in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!