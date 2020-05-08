DPP’s Ben Phiri acknowledged ‘confusion’ in electoral process – Malawi Supreme Court

May 8, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

The Supreme Court of Appeal has agreed with the five High Court judges, who heard the elections case as Constitutional Court that there were massive irregularities in the May 21 2019 presidential election which saw President Peter Mutharika re-elected the results that were annulled.

Ben Phiri: Told the Constitutional Court that tippex was used to correct errors

In its 500-paged judgement, the five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise unanimously faulted MEC for failing to carry out its constitutional duties, negligence and abdication of the same.

The court said the electoral body failed in all constitutional tests it set out on the elections and that the irregularities were so glaring that the credibility of the election was in question; hence, an order for a fresh election.

Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who was the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent appealed to Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

Led by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, the panel of seven judges who have arrived at a unanimous decision on the matter,   the Supreme Court said the record is very clear that MEC had outstanding complaints at the publication of the results.

Reading the second part of the judgement, Justice Lovemore Chikopa said the Supreme Court of Appeal agree with the lower court that “use of tippex was gross irregularity” and that “constituency tally centres were unlawful.”

If there is an error on documents, the Supreme Court said they ought to be reported to district tally centre or national tally centre if unresolved at district tally centres.

Chikopa pointed out that DPP’s director of elections Ben Malunga Phiri who was a witness at ConCourt “acknowledged that there was confusion in the electoral process.”

Malunga said  tippex was used to correct errors on voter sheets.

But Supreme Court said the use of tippex, fake tally sheets, reserved tally sheets, improvised tally sheets, all amounted to irregularities.

The court further said: “The court below adequately dealt with the issue of how MEC failed to resolve complaints by the political parties during the elections.”

In its determination, the Supreme Court said the electoral body does not provide new documents and use of duplicates, improvised sheets, and unsigned tally sheets was also an irregularity.

The court will finalise delivery of the judgement in the afternoon after taking a 45-minutes adjournment.

If the Supreme Court upholds the judgement, the fresh election will proceed and if it overturns it, there will be no election.

Chalo
Guest
Chalo

50 percent + 1 vote has been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Babi
Guest
Babi

Let the Supreme Court annul parliamentary and local government poll results too if the use of tippex was an irregularity.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

Sadly for the old man it is over and over indeed.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
icm
Guest
icm

you do not always have to be a prophet to tell what is to come, like in seasons you can tell by the blossoming of trees, shading of trees , migration of wildlife etc similarly with the current events one can confidently say what is to before our beloved motherland, not all shall sing the victors song but certainly we are about to change course, we can only hope it shall tolerable for the for the humble masses. GOD loves US!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
childrenata
Guest
childrenata

“…Embarrassing and distasteful….” Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, May 8, 2020

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
POMA
Guest
POMA

This is good time for Jane Ansah to resign. paja mumati muzapanga resign after Supreme court ruling.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

I trust and believe in the judges and I expect nothing but victory for the opposition……..God bless

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Mayo ine. Ife a DPP basi zathu zatha. Tizingoberatu kikiki. Time iz up

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
