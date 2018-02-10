DPP’s Ben Phiri brings clean water to Thyolo Central through solar-powered electric pump and manual boreholes 

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of field operations Ben Malunga Phiri continues to transform livelihoods in Thyolo Central constituency which is his home area through various socio-economic interventions.

Informed by the fact that clean and portable water has been a rare commodity in the area for decades, Phiri is sinking boreholes across the length and width of the area to ensure that women and children don’t travel long distances to fetch water.

The boreholes, according to Phiri, will be operated using two ways namely; solar-powered electric pump and manual.

He told Nyasa Times that boreholes drilled at Thyolo market, Mpinji Secondary School and Thyolo Hospital will be electric pump ones while Nkolokosa, Mandindi and rest of the villages will have manual boreholes.

Phiri says there are also other five boreholes to be drilled in places which will be agreed upon after consultations with traditional leaders and communities.

Besides the water projects, Thyolo Central constituency has also benefited from Phiri through construction of 70 culvert bridges. Through this improved connectivity and easy mobility farmers have been opened to new market opportunities.

On a rather larger scale Thyolo Central is also being transformed through projects by the DPP government.

Weeks ago there was a groundbreaking ceremony of a stadium that will sit 20,000 people upon completion and a new three storey complex to house Thyolo District Commission offices.

Phiri said all the projects in the area are part of “APM’s re-election bid.”

Recently, he launched a K10 million Ben Phiri Trophy for all the schools in Thyolo district. Soon after launching of the trophy, Phiri also sourced K22 million from the Chinese government for the construction of girls’ hostel blocks at Mpinji CDSS.

